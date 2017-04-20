Tidbits April 20, 2017- Enjoy our Paradise Here on Earth Day

Happy Earth Day! There will be lots of opportunities this weekend for you to get out and enjoy our beautiful Pinellas Gulf Beaches and Nature Parks.

Local Tidbits You Should Know this Week:

St. Pete Beach’s Newly Elected Mayor Alan Johnson is launching his Mayor’s Open Office this Monday, April 24th 6pm at St. Pete Beach Library. Mayor’s Open Office will be an ongoing event 6-7pm on the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month at the SPB Library.

Take some time to read the latest issue of Paradise News during the St. Petersburg City Wide Read-In on Sunday, April 23rd 2-4pm. (Read it here.)

Vote now for the 'Best of St. Pete Beach Awards' in honor of St. Pete Beach's 60th Anniversary. You can vote for your favorite bar, breakfast, retail shop and MORE now at SurveyMonkey.com.

Creative Clay is moving this June to a larger space with plans to expand their programming. As of June 1st, Creative Clay's new location will be at 1846 1st Avenue S. Find out about how you can help with their move here.

Splash Harbor Water Park will offer free admission for all Military, EMS, Nurses, Firefighters and Police Officers during this May. Locals always get 20% off with valid Florida ID. Learn more here.

Tampa Bay Watch will be the designated charity for First Friday in downtown St. Pete on Friday, May 5 . This means that the Breakfast Optimist Club who organizes the event will give TBW $300 plus the tips from manning the beer stations. If you'd like to volunteer with TBW for First Friday. Please email Rachel Arndt at rarndt@tampabaywatch.org.

Beach Goes Pops HAS SOLD OUT their VIP Area! You can still show up with your beach chairs though to enjoy the music and food from local vendors (plus beer & wine). Find out more at beachgoespops.com/.

The 24th Annual Spring King of the Beach Fishing tournament and Mad Beach Food Fest is set for April 27-29, 2017. This Old Salt Fishing tournament has a $200K total payout. Register online by April 21st at OldSaltFishing.org.

Join Florida West Ballet on Saturday, April 29th 5pm at the Palladium as they present "La Bayadère" (or "Temple Dancer") in celebration of their 35th Anniversary and International Dance Day. Florida West Ballet is a Not-for-Profit Pre-Professional Performing Arts Company that gives a lot of young dancers (Kindergarten through College) a chance to excel. Purchase tickets mypalladium.org.

St. Bartholomew's Church in St. Petersburg is celebrating 130 years on Sunday, April 30th. Join them at 4pm for an afternoon of music for the community featuring the Concordia Vocal Ensemble. Learn more here.

The City South Pasadena is currently accepting applications for its annual scholarship in the amount of $1,000. The deadline to submit applications is May 31, 2017 at 4 PM. For information regarding the application process or eligibility, please click here.

