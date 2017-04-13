http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/beach-goes-pops.jpg 960 887 paradisenewsfl@gmail.com http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/pn-red-web-header.jpg paradisenewsfl@gmail.com2017-04-21 15:20:462017-04-21 15:22:03Tidbits April 13, 2017- Beautiful Spring Days in Paradise
Tidbits April 13, 2017- Beautiful Spring Days in Paradise
Its been a beautiful week on our Pinellas County Gulf Beaches. The sun has been shining almost every day and the gentle sea breezes are just enough to keep you cool in this mid-Spring heat.
Here’s a bit of local info you should now:
- Beach Goes Pops is selling tickets for their VIP Lounge Area online now at Eventbrite.com. The 27th Annual Beach Goes Pops event will again bring two nights of free concerts and delicious local food vendors to beautiful Pass-a-Grille Beach April 28-29, 2017. Find out more here.
- Pinellas County Parks are hiring Life Guards for the summer. If you are interested in applying, find out more here.
- Tampa Bay Watch needs help building oyster domes and restoring McKay Bay this April and May. You can register to volunteer online at TampaBayWatch.org.
- Clearwater Threshers Minor League Baseball is back in full swing. They are offering weekly specials again in 2017 to encourage locals to get out to the ball game. Spring is the perfect time to enjoy their outdoor stadium. See their weekly specials and game schedule here.
- St Pete Beach Festivals announced the St. Pete Beach Beer Fest will be May 13th this week. Get your tickets online now at Eventbrite.com.
- Registration is now open for the Madeira Beach Recreation Department Full Day Summer Camps. Find out more at MadBeachFun.com.
- The Veterans of South Pinellas Conty will hold its 7th Annual Salute to the Military and First Responders at Horan Park on Saturday, May 6th. If you’d like to volunteer email Betsy Judd at betsyjudd@hotmail.com.
- Registration now open for Summer Swim Classes at St. Pete Beach Aquatic Center. A two-week session is only $40 for Residents of St. Pete Beach and $45 for Non Residents. For more information visit www.spbrec.com or call (727) 363-9264.
- The 24th Annual Spring King of the Beach Fishing tournament and Mad Beach Food Fest is set for April 27-29, 2017. This Old Salt Fishing tournament has a $200K total payout. Register at OldSaltFishing.org.
