Three St. Petersburg Public Beaches Closed due to Poor Water Quality

As part of the City of St. Petersburg’s enhanced weekly testing, three (3) local waterways have been found to have poor water quality due to levels of 71 or greater Enterococci per 100 milliliters of marine water. They are as follows:

Northshore Beach

Maximo Beach

Lassing Park

In an effort to better inform and educate citizens of St. Petersburg about their valuable water resources, Public Works officials have expanded the regularly scheduled testing of area recreational waterways. Waters have been impacted by the runoff from recent rains. It is recommended that there be no swimming until further testing shows a drop in the bacterial levels. We will follow-up with a release indicating when the waters are safe for swimming.

Further information about the testing and potential dangers from increased Enterococci levels can be found at http://www.stpete.org/water/waterquality.php