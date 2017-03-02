http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2013/04/2017-sunshine-awards.png 515 799 paradisenewsfl@gmail.com http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/pn-red-web-header.jpg paradisenewsfl@gmail.com2017-03-02 02:03:112017-03-02 02:03:11Third Annual DTSP Sunshine Award Winners Announced
Third Annual DTSP Sunshine Award Winners Announced
More than 100 people gathered at the Museum of History to enjoy Hops & Props hors ‘oeuvres and drinks. Deputy Mayor Dr. Kanika Tomalin announced the winners, culled from more than 2,000 nominating votes, acknowledging individuals and business who make DTSP a great live/work/play neighborhood. Special thanks to our Annual Sponsor Smith & Associates Real Estate For more information or to join SPDNA visit www.stpetedna.org
Casual dining: Moon Under Water
Fine dining: Parkshore Grill
Drinks: Green Bench Brewing Company
Shop: Savory Spice Shop
Arts & Culture: Museum of Fine Arts
Business – Small: UPS Store
Business – Large: Publix
Downtown Hero: John Collins, St. Petersburg Arts Alliance
