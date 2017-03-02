Third Annual DTSP Sunshine Award Winners Announced

More than 100 people gathered at the Museum of History to enjoy Hops & Props hors ‘oeuvres and drinks. Deputy Mayor Dr. Kanika Tomalin announced the winners, culled from more than 2,000 nominating votes, acknowledging individuals and business who make DTSP a great live/work/play neighborhood. Special thanks to our Annual Sponsor Smith & Associates Real Estate For more information or to join SPDNA visit www.stpetedna.org

Things to do: Second Saturday ArtWalk
Casual dining: Moon Under Water
Fine dining: Parkshore Grill
Drinks: Green Bench Brewing Company
Shop: Savory Spice Shop
Arts & Culture: Museum of Fine Arts
Business – Small:UPS Store
Business – Large: Publix
Downtown Hero:  John Collins, St. Petersburg Arts Alliance

