Tampa Bay Watch 2017 Summer Camps

/0 Comments/in , , /by
Tampa Bay Watch announced their 2017 Summer Camp Dates on Friday, February 2017.  Online registration for Tampa Bay Watch members begins on March 6 and the public can begin to register on March 13.
Click here to visit the TBW summer camp webpage with more information and pricing.
PLEASE NOTE: Tampa Bay Watch Summer Camps fill up quickly. Sign up early to secure a spot for your kids.
For more information contact Katie Mastenbrook at(727)867-8166 x246.
You might also like
Tampa Bay Watch Announces 2nd Annual Bay Life Art Exhibit
Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market Announces Summer Hours 
Gulfport's Operation Santa!
Cover Story: For the LOVE of Tampa Bay
Message from St. Pete Beach Vice Mayor Finnerty
Barry Manilow Donates New Yamaha Piano Once More to Kick Off New Music Instrument Drive for McLane Middle School
Facts About Bay Scallops
Mad Dogs Summer Swim Workouts
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *