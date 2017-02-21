Tampa Bay Watch 2017 Summer Camps

http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/tbw-seahourse.jpg 864 864 paradisenewsfl@gmail.com http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/pn-red-web-header.jpg paradisenewsfl@gmail.com2017-02-21 15:44:132017-02-21 15:44:13Tampa Bay Watch 2017 Summer Camps
Tampa Bay Watch announced their 2017 Summer Camp Dates on Friday, February 2017. Online registration for Tampa Bay Watch members begins on March 6 and the public can begin to register on March 13.
Click here to visit the TBW summer camp webpage with more information and pricing.
PLEASE NOTE: Tampa Bay Watch Summer Camps fill up quickly. Sign up early to secure a spot for your kids.
For more information contact Katie Mastenbrook at(727)867-8166 x246.
