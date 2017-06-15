Tampa Bay Ferry Launches Summer 2-for-1 Special

Since 2016, Tampa Bay Ferry has been showcasing our precious beach communities from the water. This “Transportainment” option provides a fun and unique way for tourists and locals alike, to enjoy traveling the beaches. Plus, it provides tourists the opportunity to experience the waterways like a local. Tampa Bay Ferry offers the lowest price boat ride in South Pinellas County. This summer, the Ferry is making the saltwater experience a bit sweeter with a Buy One Day Pass Get an Additional Day Free.

Who: Tampa Bay Ferry in Madeira Beach and Treasure Island

What: Summer Special: Buy one day pass, get another day free

When: All summer long

About Tampa Bay Ferry: Founded in October 2016 and created in partnership by The City of Madeira Beach and Hubbard’s Marina, Tampa Bay Ferry services Madeira Beach, Treasure Island, and St. Petersburg. The ferry offers residents and visitors an alternative and entertaining transportation option via the intercostal waterway. For more information about the ferry service, to view maps, pick-up locations and times or to purchase tickets, please visit TampaBayFerry.com or call (727) 398-6577. The best way to see the bay!

About Hubbard’s Marina: Founded in 1928 by Capt. Wilson Hubbard, and operated today by 2nd and 3rd generation, Capt. Mark and Capt. Dylan Hubbard, Hubbard’s Marina is the premier destination for fishing and family fun. Hubbard’s offers 5, 10, 12, 39, 44, and 63 hour fishing trips, private charters, daily dolphin watching, a daily sunset cruise with free beer and wine, and a 3-hour beach shelling cruise, ALL leaving from Hubbard’s Marina. For more information or to book a reservation, please visit HubbardsMarina.com or call(727) 393-1947. The best way to see the sea!