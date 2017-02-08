Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber Advocates for VISIT FLORIDA

Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce has issued a call to action to its members fighting proposed legislation that would completely eliminate VISIT FLORIDA; the state’s tourism marketing agency.

Individuals in the industry need to contact their legislators and remind them of the benefits tourism generates and how VISIT FLORIDA helps small businesses and communities reach new markets that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to capitalize on.

VISIT FLORIDA is essential in bringing visitors to our state who generate 23% of our sales tax revenue, create over 1.4 million jobs, support small business and boost our local economy with $108.8 billion in economic impact. It is critical to renew the focus on the value of marketing the Sunshine State.

For more information and to take action visit: http://www.tampabaybeaches.com/tourism-matters.html​