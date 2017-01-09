Take A Look at the New St. Petersburg Pier
Take just a minute to take a look at the new St. Petersburg Pier!
Here’s the latest minute-long video – this one on some of the new designs for the new Pier.
There are other “Pier Minutes” with various topics that include branding, the design team, public art and much more. Watch for the new videos, and take “just a minute” each week to be in the know about what the new Pier will have to offer and how plans are progressing. You can view all the “Pier Minutes” here.
They will also be featured on City TV (Bright House channel 641, Verizon channel 20 and WOW channel 15 and streamed at StPete.org (look for the City TV icon on the home page)
Look for them on the City’s Facebook page and Twitter feeds, and be sure to share with your friends and family.
FUTURE PROJECT MILESTONES
Fall/Winter 2016
Demolition complete
Pier Approach schematic design complete
Pier Approach Design Development begins
Approve Pier Operator contract
Spring 2017
Pier – Construction documents and permitting complete
Pier Approach Design Development complete
Pier Approach – Construction Documents and Permitting to commence
GMP – Guaranteed Maximum Pricing complete and submit to Council for approval
Pier program and tenant selection process begins
Summer 2017
Pier Approach – Construction documents and permitting
Pier – Groundbreaking; begin Pier construction over water
Fall 2017
Pier Approach – Permitting and GMP complete; commence construction
