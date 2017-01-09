Take A Look at the New St. Petersburg Pier

/0 Comments/in , , /by

Take just a minute to take a look at the new St. Petersburg Pier!

Here’s the latest minute-long video – this one on some of the new designs for the new Pier.

There are other “Pier Minutes” with various topics that include branding, the design team, public art and much more. Watch for the new videos, and take “just a minute” each week to be in the know about what the new Pier will have to offer and how plans are progressing. You can view all the “Pier Minutes” here.

They will also be featured on City TV (Bright House channel 641, Verizon channel 20 and WOW channel 15 and streamed at StPete.org (look for the City TV icon on the home page)

Look for them on the City’s Facebook page and Twitter feeds, and be sure to share with your friends and family.

FUTURE PROJECT MILESTONES

Fall/Winter 2016

Demolition complete
Pier Approach schematic design complete
Pier Approach Design Development begins
Approve Pier Operator contract

Spring 2017       

Pier – Construction documents and permitting complete
Pier Approach Design Development complete
Pier Approach  – Construction Documents and Permitting to commence
GMP – Guaranteed Maximum Pricing complete and submit to Council for approval
Pier program and tenant selection process begins

Summer 2017

Pier Approach  – Construction documents and permitting
Pier – Groundbreaking; begin Pier construction over water

Fall 2017

Pier Approach – Permitting and GMP complete; commence construction

You might also like
A ‘New’ Madeira Beach is in the Works!
Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg Appoints Jerry N. Smith as Hough Chief Curator
March 24, 2014 Flood Insurance Update: In Washington & Tallahassee- Some Relief on Flood Insurance Hikes
Cover Story: Building Confidence for 70 Years!
From "Boom to Bust" Lecture Series Kicks off Jan. 21 at the Historic Lyceum!
Texas Roadhouse Grand Opening
History: St. Bartholomew’s Church Tour
Trust in Pinellas County Ranks Above National Average
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *