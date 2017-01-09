Take just a minute to take a look at the new St. Petersburg Pier!

Here’s the latest minute-long video – this one on some of the new designs for the new Pier.

There are other “Pier Minutes” with various topics that include branding, the design team, public art and much more. Watch for the new videos, and take “just a minute” each week to be in the know about what the new Pier will have to offer and how plans are progressing. You can view all the “Pier Minutes” here.

They will also be featured on City TV (Bright House channel 641, Verizon channel 20 and WOW channel 15 and streamed at StPete.org (look for the City TV icon on the home page)

Look for them on the City’s Facebook page and Twitter feeds, and be sure to share with your friends and family.

FUTURE PROJECT MILESTONES

Fall/Winter 2016

Demolition complete

Pier Approach schematic design complete

Pier Approach Design Development begins

Approve Pier Operator contract

Spring 2017

Pier – Construction documents and permitting complete

Pier Approach Design Development complete

Pier Approach – Construction Documents and Permitting to commence

GMP – Guaranteed Maximum Pricing complete and submit to Council for approval

Pier program and tenant selection process begins

Summer 2017

Pier Approach – Construction documents and permitting

Pier – Groundbreaking; begin Pier construction over water

Fall 2017

Pier Approach – Permitting and GMP complete; commence construction