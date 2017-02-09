February is Looking BERRY Delicious at Rumfish Grill

Rumfish Grill is berry excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with the Florida Strawberry Growers Association to bring you a special menu featuring Chef Aaron’s amazing dishes, inspired by none other than locally grown Florida strawberries! Sample a strawberry spin on ceviche, chicken wings and more. You definitely don’t want to miss out on their incredibly popular Strawberry Mojito Martini either!

New Strawberry Menu!

Blue Point Oysters

Strawberry Minonette|Cocktail Sauce

$2.65 Each

Chicken Wings

Strawberry Tears Hot Sauce | Celery | Carrots

$13

Strawberry Ceviche

Fresh Fish|Bay Scallop | Gulf Shrimp | Strawberry | Jalapeno Lime

$13.50

Local Fish

Strawberry & Red Chile Glaze| Smokey Creamed Corn | Wilted Spinach

$28

Strawberry Mojito Martini

Coconut Rum and Vanilla Vodka infused with Fresh Pineapple and Strawberries,

mixed with Fresh Lime and Mint

$10

To learn more, make reservations or view full menu

call 727.329.1428 or visit RumFishGrill.com.