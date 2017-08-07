St. Petersburg Preservation Marks 40th Anniversary

In 1977, St. Petersburg’s downtown was in decline, the Million-Dollar Pier had been demolished and the famous Green Benches are a found memory. Lamenting the loss of precious historic resources, a small group of dedicated citizens banded together as St. Pete Preservation (SPP).

As SPP Executive Director Allison Stribling notes, “Since then we have been working to secure the preservation, rehabilitation, restoration, maintenance, and/or acquisition of important natural, scenic, historic, and architectural sites and structures.

“We accomplish this by working with the City, County, businesses, and individuals to identify historic districts and sites, landmark significant structures, and foster appreciation of St. Petersburg’s historic environment.

“And no matter what projects we undertake, the overarching goal is to instill in St. Pete’s citizens an appreciation of our shared heritage and culture and how this contributes to our quality of life and economic success.”

Among the successes over the years, SPP can list landmarking of the historic Detroit Hotel, celebration of the Waterfront Parks Centennial, and creation of such new programs as the bi-annual Preservation Awards, Historic Walking Tours Forums, Porch Parties and Movies in the Park.

In 2014 SPP successfully landmarked the historic Euclid School and Lang’s Bungalow Court as the third Historic District, created 100 years earlier in 1914 by then Mayor Al Lang, who also brought major league baseball spring training to the City. Historic Roser Park was designated in 1987 and Granada Terrace was designated in 1988.

The SPP 40th anniversary year kicked off with the February 8 Preservation Awards, with more than 200 at the St. Petersburg Woman’s Club—a 1929 building on Snell Isle listed on the National Register of Historic Places. They recognize the people, associations and businesses helping to save and reuse the historic buildings and places that make St. Petersburg special. A complete list with photos can be found on the website, www.stpetepreservation.org

Current officers are Emily Elwyn, President; Peter Belmont, Vice President; Jeff Danner, Secretary; and Peter Pastman, Treasurer.

To donate or volunteer for SPP, call (727) 824-7802 or email info@stpetepreservation.org.

STORY by STEVE TRAIMAN