St. Pete Beach Classic Weekend

St. Pete Beach Classic is set for January 13, 14, 15, 2017 (MLK Weekend).

The St. Pete Beach Classic is Florida’s ONLY race that lets runners enjoy a full race weekend at the beach!

Health and Fitness Expo at the Sirata Conference Center (ballroom on the 2nd floor). Expo will be open on Friday & Saturday, January 13th & 14th, and is free and open to the general public. Attendees consist of local residents, beach visitors and tourists in addition to the athletes and their families who have come to our beach side community for the weekend’s events.

While serving as the location for athlete race packet pick up and late registration, expo attendees are treated to a wide array of vendors, health care professionals and service providers. Great deals can be found on health and fitness related products and gear as well as information concerning life-improving services. Attendees will be able to gain valuable information regarding their personal health, new products and treatments that are available to maintain good health as well as register and pick up their race packet and t-shirt if they are participating – and it’s all FREE!!

Sirata Beach Resort & Conference Center 5300 Gulf Blvd, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Friday, January 13, 2017

11 am Expo & Expo Registration/Packet Pick-up Opens

7 pm Expo/Registration Closes

Saturday, January 14, 2017

6:00 am Packet Pickup/Race Day Registration Opens

7:00 am Classic 10K Start

8:45 am Synovus Kids’ Classic

9:00 am Classic 5K Start

10:30 am Expo Opens

10:30 am Awards/Post-race Party

5:00 pm Expo Closes

5:00 pm Packet Pickup/Late Registration Closes

5:00 pm Classic Beach Fun Run Start

6:00 pm Concert & Party at Rum Runners

7:00 pm Beach Bonfire behind Rum Runners

Sunday, January 15, 2017

7:00 am Maddie Zolfo Half-Marathon Start

8:30 am Post-race Party

10:00 am Maddie Zolfo Half-Marathon course Closes

10:00 am Awards

One of the primary reasons for the success of the St. Pete Beach Classic race is the incredible support the race gets from locals, some of whom just tolerate the race, but many others volunteer to get involved as corner captains and helping in numerous other ways.

Volunteer benefits & requirements

Free long sleeve volunteer T-shirt.

Access to the post-race party.

Great volunteer party the weekend after the race.

Must be 15 years or older or (volunteers under 15 must be accompanied by an adult).

Volunteer hours credit for anyone who asks for documentation.

Visit the website to Volunteer www.stpetebeachclassic.com/volunteer