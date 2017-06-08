St. Pete Beach Announces Online Permitting

The City of St. Pete Beach is pleased to announce that they now have on-line permitting. You can now submit for and pay for various permits on-line, request an inspection for an existing permit, review the address’ complete permit history and can see when an inspection has passed, all on-line. To access this information, on-line go on their citizen portal and register as a user and you will have immediate access to the information that is in our system.

The web address is: https://aca3.accela.com/STPETEBEACH/ If you have trouble accessing the information or have other questions regarding this, or any of our services please contact the Community Development Department at 727.363.9214.