St. Pete Beach 60th Anniversary Timeline

Year-long celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the creation of St. Pete Beach from the towns of Pass-A-Grille, Belle Vista and St. Petersburg Beach will mark the decades:

  • January 8, Sunday ‘50s Elvis Birthday Sock Hop at Community Center
  • March 4. Saturday ‘60s Island Festival with Gulf Beaches Historical Museum, Pass-a-Grille
  • May 6, Saturday ‘70s Salute to Vets with Veterans of South Pinellas County at Horan Park
  • July 9, Sunday ‘80s Anniversary Champagne Brunch at Loews Don CeSar Resort
  • October 6, Friday ‘90s Kick-off 60th Anniversary Concert at Horan Park
  • December 1, Friday Annual Tree Lighting and Boat Parade viewing party at Horan Park
