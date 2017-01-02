http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/spb-city-banner.jpg 593 807 paradisenewsfl@gmail.com http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/pn-red-web-header.jpg paradisenewsfl@gmail.com2017-01-02 05:08:472017-01-02 05:08:47St. Pete Beach 60th Anniversary Timeline
St. Pete Beach 60th Anniversary Timeline
Year-long celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the creation of St. Pete Beach from the towns of Pass-A-Grille, Belle Vista and St. Petersburg Beach will mark the decades:
- January 8, Sunday ‘50s Elvis Birthday Sock Hop at Community Center
- March 4. Saturday ‘60s Island Festival with Gulf Beaches Historical Museum, Pass-a-Grille
- May 6, Saturday ‘70s Salute to Vets with Veterans of South Pinellas County at Horan Park
- July 9, Sunday ‘80s Anniversary Champagne Brunch at Loews Don CeSar Resort
- October 6, Friday ‘90s Kick-off 60th Anniversary Concert at Horan Park
- December 1, Friday Annual Tree Lighting and Boat Parade viewing party at Horan Park
