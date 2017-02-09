http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/spb-celebrates-60-1.jpg 742 743 paradisenewsfl@gmail.com http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/pn-red-web-header.jpg paradisenewsfl@gmail.com2017-02-09 18:26:192017-02-09 18:26:19St. Pete Beach 60th Anniversary T-Shirts On Sale NOW
St. Pete Beach 60th Anniversary T-Shirts On Sale NOW
60th Anniversary T-shirts are on sale!! The city is selling commemorative shirts that also serve as a discount at some of your favorite places. Wear your shirt on the 2nd Friday of each month all this year and get the special promotion/discount that the sponsor is offering. Great shirts, Great Deals! Shirts are $20 for short sleeves and $25 for long sleeves and are on sale at the St Pete Beach Community Center. Call 727-363-9245 for more information.
