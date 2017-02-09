St. Pete Beach 60th Anniversary T-Shirts On Sale NOW

/0 Comments/in , /by

60th Anniversary T-shirts are on sale!! The city is selling commemorative shirts that also serve as a discount at some of your favorite places. Wear your shirt on the 2nd Friday of each month all this year and get the special promotion/discount that the sponsor is offering. Great shirts, Great Deals! Shirts are $20 for short sleeves and $25 for long sleeves and are on sale at the St Pete Beach Community Center. Call 727-363-9245 for more information.

You might also like
23rd Annual Fishing Line Cleanup with Tampa Bay Watch
Fitness: St. Pete Beach Classic Weekend
Tourism Sparked by Gulf Beaches’ Visitors
Cover Story: For the LOVE of Tampa Bay
Pet Adoption Special at Pinellas County Animal Services in the New Year
Downtown St. Pete’s Most Romantic Restaurants
Loews Don Cesar: Fit for a Queen – Mother!
2015 Florida Best Beach Bar Winners
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *