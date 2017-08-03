St. Pete Art & Fashion Week 2017

St. Pete Art & Fashion Week (SPAFW) is a series of social events, art shows and runway fashion shows in St. Petersburg. This year, SPAFW is set to take place September 13th– 16th at unique venues throughout the city. The 2017 event will be Pop Art themed and feature displays by local artists and fashion designers.

The St. Pete Festival of the Arts will once again support the Warehouse Arts District Association as its beneficiary. The nonprofit, WADA, has launched an innovative plan to expand and preserve a growing artists’ colony within an industrial warehouse district in St. Petersburg.The 50,000-square-foot facility, named the ArtsXchange, will offer an affordable working space for artists of all mediums from paint to metal work to sculpture.

The Warehouse Arts District is currently fundraising for this project. Over 400 artists are on the waiting list such as photographers, painters, graphic artists, metal workers, sculptors and other mixed media artists with 24 artists scheduled to lease space in September 2017. SPAFW is proud to be supporting this project.

St. Pete Art & Fashion Week begins Monday, September 13th with an Opening Night VIP party at the Raw Studios, followed by the collaborative Making of the Runway event on Thursday Sept. 14th at the Creative Courtyard. On Friday, September 15th, there will be a special event called the Art Inspired Trunk Show, similar to our past years except with a designer Trunk Show encouraging attendees to shop local. The week will conclude with the main event, a runway fashion show at the St.Petersburg Women’s Club on Saturday, September 16th.

Admission to each of the events varies from $0 – $25 for general admission. Tickets are available online for discounted prices prior to the event week. A limited number of VIP wristbands are available for $79. The wristbands guarantee access to all events throughout the week including the VIP party on Wednesday evening, which is reserved for guests with wristbands only, along with front row seating at Saturday’s main event.

“St. Petersburg is home to so many talented individuals; a destination for the creative soul. The goal of St. Pete Art & Fashion Week is to designate a week each year to celebrate our love for the city and those who make it so remarkable,” said Dona Crowley, founder of SPAFW.

Tickets and a complete schedule of events is available online at www.StPeteArtandFashionWeek.com.

St. Pete Art and Fashion Week was founded by Dona Crowley, a Tampa Bay resident and owner of Luxe Fashion Group. Some of our 2017 sponsors include Nova 535, The Raw Studios, JRA Graphic Design, Matthew Cooley, Leandro Gongora Photography, Multiplayer Agency, the Gallery, Tampa Style Magazine, Evolve & Co, and The Gallery.