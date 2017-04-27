South County: Utilities implements additional reclaimed water restrictions due to critical shortage

South County reclaimed water irrigation prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. beginning Saturday, April 22

beginning Saturday, April 22 Reclaimed water customers are reminded to follow mandatory restrictions to provide adequate supply to all customers

Pinellas County Utilities is taking action to avoid service interruptions or additional restrictions for South County reclaimed water customers in response to continued limited rainfall and increased customer usage. The excessive demand has exhausted the operational supply of reclaimed water in storage.

Beginning, Saturday, April 22, the South County reclaimed water system pressure will be reduced between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day, as well as the 24-hour period on Mondays as needed, to help restore supply for evening irrigation. Customers are reminded that irrigating between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m is prohibited.

South County reclaimed water customers are also reminded that mandatory seasonal reclaimed water restrictions are in effect and they should be following the authorized irrigation schedule below:

Addresses ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, 8): Tuesday, Thursday and/or Saturday

and/or Addresses ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, 9): Wednesday, Friday and/or Sunday

and/or Addresses with mixed or no addresses, such as common areas associated with a residential subdivision: Wednesday, Friday and/or Sunday

and/or Lawn irrigation is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Lawn irrigation is prohibited on Mondays

Pinellas County Utilities appreciates customers’ cooperation as these additional conservation measures are required to maintain operations during this seasonal dry period. These necessary measures will allow Pinellas County to slowly restore normal operating levels and provide sufficient volume of reclaimed water to meet lawn irrigation needs and maintain adequate system pressure for all affected customers during authorized irrigation hours.

For more details about reclaimed water, call Customer Service at (727) 464-4000 or visit www.pinellascounty.org/utilities.

The Pinellas County reclaimed water program underscores a key component of Pinellas County’s Strategic Plan: reducing, reusing and recycling resources including energy, water and solid waste.