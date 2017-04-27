Skyway Marina District Holds Third Annual May Day Race with Free Registration for Maximo Elementary Students

The Skyway Marina District will host its third annual May Day Race and Kids Dash for Cash on Saturday, May 6. The races will start and end at Ceridian, the main sponsor, and will showcase the beautiful Skyway Marina District via competitive and fun run/walks. Ceridian is located at 3201 34th Street South, St. Petersburg. Last year, proceeds from the race were donated to schools surrounding the district and district improvement projects.

This year, students from Maximo Elementary and their families will have the opportunity to participate in the race at low or no cost compliments of a sponsorship from Jeff Joyner and Associates Realtors. Students enrolled in 21st Century Learning Center’s iClass program will be provided training through their fitness program facilitated by Jump For Kids. 21st Century is an after-school program that provides extended learning opportunities in four Pinellas County Schools elementary schools. Debra Canning, coordinator of the program believes that events that bring the community, students and their families together are invaluable to the growth and success of her students.

The May Day Race event features a 5k, 10k and Kids Dash for Cash (distances range on age and ability up to 1 mile). Every participant will receive a race T-shirt and a beautiful finisher’s medal. Participants in the 5 and 10k can also compete for awards. Runners in the Kids Dash will have the opportunity to enter the cash grab machine for a chance to grab up to $100! There will be food, vendors and activities for the kids. Visit www.active.com to register for the race and show your support.

Not interested in running or walking, but willing to help out with the event? We love volunteers and sponsors! Volunteers can register at www.active.com or contact us at MayDayRace@yahoo.com.

This will be a fantastic event, so let’s tell everyone about it! Help us spread the word via Facebook (“May Day Race”), by telling a friend, or by bringing your whole family!

Join the community in showing your support for the Skyway Marina District! Find out more about this association at skywaymarinadistrict.org.

You won’t want to miss this fantastic event! Let’s start the summer off with some fun. See you on May 6 at Ceridian!