Sign Up Now for Gulfport’s City Wide Garage Sale

Gulfport residents, we know you got stuff! Sign up for the permit free bi-annual City of Gulfport City Wide Yard Sale, scheduled for Saturday, March 18 (rain date, Sunday, March 19). Do not miss this incredible opportunity to have your Gulfport address on the brochure for added visibility for free. The City of Gulfport is now accepting addresses to be added to this year’s City Wide Yard Sale brochure. Deadline to sign up is Friday, March 10th in order to make print deadline. Please, one address per registration.