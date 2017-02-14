http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/gulfport-garage-sale.jpg 353 500 paradisenewsfl@gmail.com http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/pn-red-web-header.jpg paradisenewsfl@gmail.com2017-02-14 20:39:192017-02-14 20:39:19Sign Up Now for Gulfport's City Wide Garage Sale
Sign Up Now for Gulfport’s City Wide Garage Sale
Gulfport residents, we know you got stuff! Sign up for the permit free bi-annual City of Gulfport City Wide Yard Sale, scheduled for Saturday, March 18 (rain date, Sunday, March 19). Do not miss this incredible opportunity to have your Gulfport address on the brochure for added visibility for free. The City of Gulfport is now accepting addresses to be added to this year’s City Wide Yard Sale brochure. Deadline to sign up is Friday, March 10th in order to make print deadline. Please, one address per registration.
“How do I register?” you may ask. The easiest way is to go to http://mygulfport.us/city-wide-yard-sale and fill out the web form and hit submit. Other options are to email Gail Biron at gbiron@mygulfport.us with your Gulfport address (You will receive confirmation via email). For those who do not have internet, you can also fill out a form at City Hall, 2401 53rd St. S. or the Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S.
For those who are unable to have their own yard sale (live in an apartment, condo or out of town), Most Holy Name’s expansive parking is conveniently located at 5800 15th Avenue South and will be listed of the city brochure. The lot offers two parking spaces per vehicle for only $10, cash only. Electricity or tables will not be provided. Space is limited and reservations are encouraged. Most Holy Name will offer hamburgers, hot dogs, water and soda for sale. All proceeds from space reservations and food sales benefit the church. To reserve your space, please call the parish office at 727-347-9989 or Chris McNally at 727-642-2280.
So it’s time for spring cleaning cash and to have fun at the same time! Get your address on the brochure today! A kind and generous THANK YOU goes out the Gabber and Olympus Printing for co-sponsoring this community bi-annual event. For more information, please call Gail Biron at 727-893-1118.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!