Shine Mural Festival Returns to St. Petersburg  October 5-14 

Bringing new murals and vibrant special events to our City of the Arts, the SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival has announced it will return for its third year bringing international artists from around the world as well as local muralists, such as the amazing Vitale Bros.

In addition to featured artists such as Hueman from Los Angeles, Waone from Ukraine and Alex Yanes from Miami, there will be a locals-only wall, gallery exhibitions, bike tours and community projects. “Murals are reflective of a city that takes pride in its community,” says Shine Director and Co-Curator Leon Bedone (known as Tes One).

In 2016, community projects included this mural by Creative Clay student Ali Vasquez with teaching artist Todd Frain at Academy of Ballet Arts at 29th St and 1st Ave N. St. Pete. Lots of amazing locals also helped make this one happen including the support of Hal Freedman and Willi Rudowsky!

The festival, which received widespread media accolades in its first year, is a non-profit public art project built in partnership between local artists and community members. SHINE illuminates the power of art in public spaces by revitalizing areas, inspiring dialogue, and uniting the St. Petersburg community. Keep checking Facebook @ShineOnStPete for more information.