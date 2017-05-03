Selene… Like Dining & Drinking on a Greek Island

In the past, St. Pete Beach cuisine has been infamous for mostly casual fare… grouper sandwiches, conch fritters, rum runners and a plethora of deep fried staples. Over the past few years dining at the beach has changed dramatically, breaking out of the greasy box of “tourist trap” food. In the past, St. Pete Beach cuisine has been infamous for mostly casual fare… grouper sandwiches, conch fritters, rum runners and a plethora of deep fried staples. Over the past few years dining at the beach has changed dramatically, breaking out of the greasy box of “tourist trap” food.

Selene Restaurant and Bar is on the leading edge of this change. The owners of Selene have been working for more than a year to infuse their Mediterranean roots into St. Pete Beach’s emerging cuisine by creating fresh and unique entrees sourced from the highest quality ingredients.

At Selene, Fresh Fare means FRESH! Locals have come to enjoy “Happy Hour” offerings at Selene with reasonable drink specials and an appetizer menu with a half dozen upscale options from Quail and Octopus to Hummus, Spinach Pie and Stuffed Mushrooms, all priced at $5 – $7. Branzino is flown in daily and simply grilled to allow the character and purity of the fish to shine through. Selene’s Grilled Octopus is one of the most popular dishes, poached in a hot marinade for hours before it hits the grill, to deliver a truly tender and mouth watering experience. My wife Renee won’t eat it anywhere else, saying Selene’s tender Octopus with fresh and sautéed onions is “simply the best,” and I have to agree with her.

A Mediterranean restaurant wouldn’t be complete without a flawless delivery on Grilled Lamb Chops and Slow Roasted Lamb Shank. Every detail throughout the restaurant is meticulously placed to transport you away from the ordinary beach experience and lavish you in Mediterranean comfort and style. From the extra virgin olive oil, imported from the family’s own olive orchard in Greece, to the Aegean color scheme, the Greek Island feeling is pervasive.

Not many years ago people would ask me where you can get a good steak on the beach and I would have few options to recommend. These days there are several 1200 degree grills on the beach, and the folks in the kitchen at Selene know just how to use theirs. Prices are quite reasonable, considering the quality and freshness of food offered at Selene. I predict you will see more and more of your friends this summer combining a dinner at Selene and their favorite premium brand from the top shelf, full liquor bar along with one of the sunsets St. Pete Beach is known for as the “Sunset Capital of Florida.”