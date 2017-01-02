Seaside Seabird Sanctuary (Indian Shores) ‘New’  & ‘Rededicated’ 

Speaking for the new SSS, Andrew von Gontard, President and Executive Director, recently told loyal supporters, “We are delighted to announce a new path forward for our sanctuary! As of September 1, 2016, we are a completely new organization, now known as Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, formerly Suncoast Seabird Sanctuary.

“With experienced management, a new board, and leadership from the Busch von Gontard family, who possess a long history of wildlife conservation, we look forward to earning your continued support as we put avian wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and environmental education at the forefront of our mission.”

“The Sanctuary’s daily operations will be headed by Eddie Gayton as Operations Manager, a long-time volunteer who has been involved in wildlife rehabilitation for the past six years. He will be supported by Brian Max Tharp as Business Manager, a retired U.S. Air Force officer, and by a team of passionate and loyal staff and volunteers.

“My family and I are excited to work with Eddie and Brian and the rest of the team to make Seaside Seabird Sanctuary a world-class avian rehabilitation center.”

SSS Tour & Staff

Gayton recently took Paradise News on a tour of the ongoing refurbishing of the Sanctuary, introducing other staff along the way.

Diane Liggieri is the long-time Gift Shop Manager and also fills the vital roles of Volunteer Coordinator and answers all Bird Rescue calls with Jackie Walter as Assistant. “We’re actively recruiting new volunteers to add to our current dozen dedicated weekly rotation,” Diane notes. “Included are rescuers, visitor greeters, bird caregivers, gift shop workers and fundraisers.

Prospective volunteers should call the Gift Shop at 727-391-6211.” Typical of dedicated volunteers is Dylan Kahn, who was cleaning one of the bird pools on his regular weekly shift, and is a long-time Audubon steward. Dani Hall is the Dr. Marie Farr Avian Hospital Supervisor and resident biologist, a graduate of FSU and USF with 30 years experience as an environmental scientist. Keith Wilkins is Hospital Manager and Amy Nulph is Hospital Specialist with Chris Walls as Habitat & Nutrition Specialist.

Dani told Paradise News, “We’ve ended captive breeding by segregating the male and female pelicans. Young pelicans from birth can’t be continually around people as they can never be released into the wild. We are releasing a handful of our injured and rehabbed birds every few weeks, typically on Tuesday. We’re also no longer feeding wild bird visitors as our new enclosure netting is doing a great job of keeping them away and significantly lowering our food costs. Our white pelicans are doing well, including our patriarch George, a favorite of visiting kids with school groups.”

Eddie showed off the refurbished Education Center, which is actively involved in getting school trips again, with more bookings already set for the new year. “We were involved in the Great American Teach-In this past fall,” he notes, “and are getting more home-schooled kids as well as classes from both public and private schools.”

“In addition to the new netting covering all the bird pens, the Sanctuary has refurbished the outdoor rehab pens for injured birds, and an arborist is coming soon to trim back and take care of all our trees. We’re also set to completely re-do the outdoor deck that overlooks the beach and Gulf, and is an ideal setting for birthdays, engagement parties, weddings and corporate events.”

“Our permanent resident birds on display include a Great Horned Owl, Barred Owl, Barn Owl, Eastern Screech Owl, Red Shouldered Hawk and Isis (Goddess of Nature) our Red-Tailed Hawk, here since 1990 and believed to be the oldest in captivity. Nujay, our Blue Jay, does his “Meow” on cue (sometimes) and has his own YouTube video.”

Wish List & Donation Options

“We are planning a grand opening to the community as Seaside Seabird Sanctuary in the first quarter, to ensure our partners and supporters know about the work we’re doing and the ongoing needs to continue our mission.

“These needs include an X-ray machine to allow us to better serve the birds we rescue, a utility van to aid in the rescue of injured animals and release of the rehabilitated wildlife, and assistance updating our pool systems, which are critical for our sanctuary birds’ well-being, comfort and enrichment.”

“Among perfect gifts for the new year, we have Engraved Bricks for our donor walkway, with three lines for $100. You can become a Feeding Sponsor for any of our birds, with most at $2 for 1 day, $6 for 3 days or $10 for 5 days. You can Adopt a Bird at $25 a month for birds of prey; $20 a month for pelicans or other large water birds; or $15 a month for small water or land birds. All gifts are available on our new website at www.seabirdsanctuary.com.”

“We’re currently open daily from 9 am to 4 pm, with free admission and always appreciated visitor donations. “We offer tours to 10 or more on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday with prior confirmation by booking through the Gift Shop. Pelican Feeding is daily at 2 pm, weather permitting.

“We look forward to welcoming old – and new friends of our current 120 feathered inhabitants at our new Seaside Seabird Sanctuary. With your continuing help as volunteers and donations, we will fulfill our goals to care for and rehab injured birds and educate the public about wildlife and the environment. With a very optimistic outlook for the new year, we encourage you to make your visit to us one of your top New Year’s resolutions for 2017!” PN

STORY by STEVE TRAIMAN

Seaside Seabird Sanctuary Staff: