Scam Alert

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging the public to be on alert of scammers targeting elderly citizens identifying and posing as employees of the water department. Victims are told there is a water leak in their home and once the suspects gain entry, one suspect distracts the victim while the other suspect steals various jewelry and valuables. Pinellas County Sheriff’s De- partment encourages citizens to not allow anyone entry into their home without first verify- ing the status of their employment by either contacting your local water department or the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office at 727.582.6200.

