Rebecca Penneys Piano Festival July 10-29, 2017

Concert pianist and career piano educator, Rebecca Penneys has just ‘retired’ from the Eastman School of Music, and is preparing for her 5th Florida-based tuition-free summer piano festival, July 10-29, 2017 at USF in north Tampa.

The 3-week program is like a finishing school for up to 40 of the most promising

concert piano students from top music schools in 24 countries around the globe.

For piano music fans who spend the summer here and can make it to USF in north Tampa, the festival offers the opportunity to hear some truly great piano concerts for no more than a donation at the door. These are held in Barness Hall, 3755 USF Holly Drive, Tampa, FL 33620.

There is also an active schedule of outreach and ‘Ambassador’ concerts closer to our readership area, including ones at ASPEC, Allegro, Westminster Shores and at the St. Petersburg College Music Center on 66th St. just north of 5th Ave. N. ($10). For a full schedule of classes & concerts, click on events at www.rebeccapenneyspianofestival.org