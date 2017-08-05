Publisher’s Message from St. Pete Beach Residents Pete & Renee Roos

Local residents and visitors alike love to learn about the history of our area. That’s one of the reasons we’ve been big supporters of St. Petersburg Preservation and the Gulf Beaches Historical Museum in Pass-a-Grille, the only museum focused on the barrier islands, perhaps the first settlement on Florida’s west coast. Local author R. Wayne Ayers and the University of Tampa Press recently released Pioneer Days on Tampa Bay’s Gulf Beaches. Mr. Ayer’s two-year-project, culled from press clippings and early photographs provides early settler George Lizotte’s “eye witness account of the settlement of the barrier islands and Pass-a-Grille from 1898-1940”. Thanks, Wayne for this fascinating look into our island history.

Incidently, the “Chowder Challenge IV” which started in Pass-a-Grille’s Hurley Park 5 years ago as a fundraiser for the historical museum, then moved to Horan Park (7701 Boca Ciega Way, St. Pete Beach Comm. Center) in 2015 is headed back to Horan Park November 12 2017, under the leadership of the Pass-a-Grille Woman’s Club. They had hoped to return the event to Pass-a-Grille, but the repaving project on PAG Way is still using the park. The Fish Broil will be held there the weekend before.

While residents love learning the history of the area, opinions vary about its future. Many locals are anxious to see hotel owners build new hospitality facilities on our islands to replace the aging structures that have graced our beautiful beaches since the fifties and sixties. Changing traveler tastes will eventually make our island seem old and outdated. New construction is needed to keep us competitive with other beach vacation alternatives. The desire for redevelopment is not universal. We saw that in the recent election in Madeira Beach which put new projects proposed there on at least a temporary hold.

In St. Pete Beach too, three new legal challenges are holding up the TradeWinds’ offer to fund badly needed sewer repairs in advance of ground-breaking for their new Sugar Sands Resort on the site of the demolished Coral Reef. The anti-redevelopment voices in St. Pete Beach used to complain about the city’s comprehensive plan revision efforts, and any attempt at redevelopment saying “our infrastructure won’t handle it” citing leaky storm sewers that have contributed to the area’s sewer woes. Here is an offer of help to solve some of those problems for the long term, funded by the commercial sector, which appears to be a win-win offer for us all. Why can’t we all get behind this effort to build a better future for all concerned?

It is a pleasure to provide updates on three of our favorite bistros, Da Sesto Italiano which recently expanded in Pinellas Park, MadFish, our top recommendation for both steaks and seafood and Chill, a top choice for both food and fun.

Keep in mind that August-November are the months when the tropical storms are most active. Having a plan for yourself, your family and your pets will help keep everyone safe in the event that this is the year we have to deal with a serious summer storm once again.

– See you in October!

Renee & Peter Roos & All the Talented People that help Create your Paradise NEWS.