Pinellas County Local News Updates August/September 2017

BUSINESS

The summer has been busy, with HSN selling to QVC, a new CEO and groundbreaking at Bayfront Hospital, Iron Yard coding academy closing for good (including their Station House location), Peerfit digital wellness company opening in Tampa Bay, Whole Foods 365’s millennial concept opening and PIE setting a June record for travelers. A group of Outback Steakhouse veterans are at the helm of Metro Diner America’s expansion. Frontier offers 11 new routes, including Nashville and Las Vegas while United will fly you to San Diego non-stop beginning Jan. 2018. Trulieve medical marijuana dispensary opened at 8435 Fourth St. N, their third Tampa Bay location. ABC Liquors opens at Seminole City Centre. Publix will work with Instacart to include home delivery to all by 2020. Kobie Marketing named a new president, Ingrid Lindberg. Walmart’s Customer Service Academy in Seminole is one of 200 that the company will open by end of the year and has graduated its first class.

July Regional Arts Summit:

July 2016 event was a sold-out success, sponsored by the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, Creative Pinellas, Clearwater Arts Alliance, North Pinellas Cultural Alliance and the Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture and the Arts (TBBCA). The Arts & Economic Prosperity 5 study provides compelling evidence that the nonprofit arts and culture sector is a $241 M industry in Pinellas County—one that supports 7,211 full-time equivalent jobs and generates $29.8 million in local and state government revenue. Nonprofit arts and cultural organizations spent $100.2 million during 2015 leveraging a remarkable $140.8 million in additional spending by their audiences—spending that pumped vital revenue into restaurants, hotels, retail stores, parking garages, and other local businesses.

Thrive! Chiropractic & Wellness Celebrates 1st Anniversary:

Celebrate Aug. 23 ( 5-7 pm) with a Ribbon Cutting co-sponsored by the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber at 6705-B 38th Ave. North. Dr. Kelley S. Mulhern, Chiropractic Physician, and husband Michael say, “It’s been our honor and pleasure to serve this community, and we look forward to providing cutting-edge wellness services for many more years to come.” Event will feature food, cocktails, demonstrations, raffle prizes, and more! RSVP appreciated to (727) 381-3456 or email to michael@thrivechirofl.com

St. Petersburg Hotel Sold for $20M:

The Staybridge Suites has changed hands, with a Rhode Island company buying the 119-room hotel for $20.5 million, according to Pinellas County property records. The InterContinental Hotels Group PLC branded hotel at 940 5th Ave. in St. Petersburg was purchased by Procaccianti Companies and will be operated by its hospitality management arm, TPG Hotels & Resorts.

MarineMax plans on taking their #showusyourburgee campaign to the next level by incorporating a social media giveaway. The giveaway ends Aug. 25. Each week, during this entry period, MarineMax will select their favorite photo that includes the burgee, utilizes #showusyourburgee and are entered by posting them to the MarineMax Leisure Facebook page. The winners of these selected photos will receive a prize from their new 2017 Summer Collection which includes items like shirts, visors, and Tervis tumblers. After the entry period, all of the selected photos will be added to a photo album on the MarineMax Leisure Facebook page. For one week, these photos will be available to be “voted on” to win a grand prize, based on the likes at the end of the week, September 1. The grand prize will be a four-hour cruise on a MarineMax boat for up to four guests with food & drink provided.

Dr. Joubert Desulme, D.C., Relocates Welcome Home Family Chiropractic & Wellness Center — After building a very successful practice in Dallas, Dr. Joubert Desulme, D.C., has opened his Welcome Home Family Chiropractic & Wellness Center in St. Petersburg at 3775 Central Ave., Suite B. For a free, no obligation, initial consultation and a discount first treatment call (727) 317-5738 or email Dr.Desulme@whfchiro1.com.

GOOD DEEDS

Seminole Community Library has a “Blessings Box” similar to the Little Free Libraries, where people can donate toiletries and non-perishable food items or take what they need.

Rays Winner:

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) announced that Logan Morrison is the Tampa Bay Rays 2017 Heart and Hustle Award winner. This esteemed award honors active players who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game. The final winner will be announced on Nov. 14 at the 18th Annual Legends for Youth Dinner in New York City. This event is the primary fundraiser for the series of free Legends for Youth Baseball Clinics. These clinics impact more than 16,000 children each year at 185 clinics, allowing them the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from players who have left a lasting impact on the game of baseball.

BEACHES

South Pasadena hires a new fire chief, Dave Mixson, who previously served Largo.

Madeira Beach City Commission keeps tax rates steady, including a ferry subsidy. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) is selling its Youth Summer Haul Pass for $15. It is a summer-long bus pass that allows riders ages 18 and younger unlimited access on all local PSTA and Jolley Trolley routes. The pass is not valid on PSTA’s 100X or 300X routes.

After-School Care at St. Pete Beach Recreation We pick up from Azalea, Gulf Beaches & Pasadena Elementary and keep kids busy ‘til 6pm daily. Kids get to learn and have fun w/games, sports, swim, homework time and more. Enrichment at extra costs include karate, robotics, swim lessons/ team and tae-kwon-do. Weekly fees are $50 for the first child. Monthly fees start at $112.50. To Register visit: www.spbrec.com or call 727-363-9245.

Best of St. Pete Beach:

Continuing the 60th year birthday celebration, the Don Cesar brunch toasted the Best Of winners. A talk was presented on the history of St. Pete Beach by Lance Peterson and Michael Heerschap of the Gulf Beaches Museum. ‘Best Of’ winners were:

Best Hotel — Plaza Beach Resort;

Best Place for Breakfast —Seahorse Restaurant;

Best Place for Lunch — Willy’s Burgers and Booze;

Best Place for Dinner — Snapper Sea Grill;

Best Small Business — Barracuda’s Deli Café;

Best Large Business — Tradewinds Island Resorts;

Best Retail Shop — Bamboozle;

Best Bar — Drunken Clam;

Best Place for Live Music — Jimmy B’s;

Best Place for Ice Cream — Larry’s Ice Cream & Gelatos

The 11th Microcurrent Conference & Training:

Sept. 20-24, 2017 at SPB’s Dolphin Beach Resort. Join for the Next Decade of Microcurrent and BioEnergetic Medicine. Expert presenters, exciting cases. Call Shannon at 586-991-0801 microcurrentconference.org

Kim Laskey, New Board Member:

Gregory Tong, Chairman of the Board of the Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce, announced the addition of Kim Laskey, Director of Operations for the Bilmar Beach Resort on Treasure Island, to the Chamber’s Board of Directors.

Mobile Information Center Launched in John’s Pass Village:

In an effort to provide better customer services to visitors in the beaches destination, the TBCC launched a Mobile Information Center. Staff members will walk the boardwalk and John’s Pass Village to answer any questions and make recommendations to better serve our customers.

Fact Or Fiction – Environmental Future Of Pinellas County:

Join the TBBCOC Community Advocacy meeting for a panel discussion on the future of Pinellas County’s environment. Learn how we plan for the future by addressing sewer & water infrastructure, renewable energy, solar & environmentally-friendly building standards on Aug. 17 ( 9 am) @ South Pasadena City Hall. Panelists include State Rep. Kathleen Peters

– Sewer and Water Infrastructure; County Utilities Director Randi Kim

– Renewable Energy; Duke Energy Renewables Manager, Thomas Lawery

– Solar Energy; County Development Review Director, Blake Lyon

– Countywide Plan.

The Spice & Tea Exchange at John’s Pass Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Sept. 27 Open House: TBCC will co-host event to kick off a five-day Anniversary Sale through Sunday, Oct. 1, proprietor Lisa Coleman and marketing manager Brian Dean announced. Lisa promises lots of tasty treats, sweet samples, tempting teas, anniversary specials and fun door prizes. FYI: 727-319-4000 madbeachspiceanddtea@gmail.com.

DOWNTOWN & ST. PETE

The City of St. Pete broke ground for the new Pier in July and are considering a Janet Echelman sculpture either at the Pier or north end of Spa Beach.

The Rick vs. Rick mayoral battle wages in St. Pete with an Aug. showdown.

St. Petersburg Chamber members will have an exclusive opportunity to network with the City Council and Mayoral candidates at Popcorn, Pints and Politics @ 3 Daughters Brewing on Aug. 8 to learn more about the candidates.

The owner of the Cordova Inn and the Station House bought a 10 story, 40-unit Coronet Apartments vintage building for $5.975 million.

Indian Mounds Mobile App Development:

The city, along with St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation, hosted four public meetings in July to inform and educate citizens on progress relating to an Indian mound mobile app project at Abercrombie, Jungle Prada/De Narvaez, Maximo, and Indian Mound Parks with a hands-on demonstration of the mobile app.

Local Opens Downtown:

The new resource center will offer locals and tourists information about local businesses and nonprofits. In September, DTSP Night Market will take place 6-10 pm the first Thursday of every month with live music and tasty treats. Plaza Tower & Courtyard Shops, 111 Second Ave NE, Suite 210; 727.637.5586.

Farm to Table:

Brick Street will add a fourth hydroponic farm and they plan to offer limited number of memberships so that folks can enjoy bi-weekly farm shares.

Digital Eco-Progress:

Raincube installed its garden kit demonstration center at the St. Pete Eco-Village in July and the demonstration center will showcase how the Internet of Rain works.

PINELLAS COUNTY

The fertilizer ban continues in effect for all of Pinellas County, with anything containing nitrogen or phosphorus on the no-no list through Sept. 30. County property values rise as foreclosures fall to their lowest rate ever. Seminole’s water tower lease proposal from Pinellas County is rejected and the tear-down has begun.

Pinellas County’s Trail Connector Opens:

The five mile segment of the Pinellas Trail Coast-to-Coast Connector opened in July in Tarpon Springs and will eventually extend 250 miles from Pinellas County to Brevard County and the Atlantic Ocean. This segment extends the county’s Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail by connecting it to future trails in Pasco County Rising Sea Levels: Listen to WUSF’s Florida Matters audio archive for this July insightful looks at the impact of rising sea levels and what local governments are doing to prepare. https//:www.wusfusf.edularchivesfflorida-matters.

FITNESS WINNERS:

This summer, Commissioner Kenneth Welch, Vice Chair of the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners, presented the Thank You for Doing Business in Pinellas award to Corporate Fitness Works of St. Petersburg. The company provides customized fitness and wellness solutions for corporations, government agencies, property management groups, universities, retirement communities and hospitals. In 2016, the company was ranked by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as the 20th fastest growing privately held company in Florida and the #1 fastest growing women-owned company in the state.

AROUND TAMPA BAY

Veteran business leader Julian Mackenzie was named President & Chief Executive Officer of the Museum of Science & Industry (MOSI) after leading the organization on an interim basis since March.

Tidbits compiled by Nanette Wiser