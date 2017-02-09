Pitch in for Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup!

Saturday, March 18 from 9am – noon

Tampa Bay Watch, in partnership with Keep Pinellas Beautiful, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful & Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources Department, is recruiting volunteers to participate in the Great American Cleanup on Saturday, March 18 from 9am-noon. This event is family-friendly and open to all ages. The majority of the volunteers are needed on land, but you are welcome to bring a canoe or kayak.

Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest community improvement program taking place annually from March 1 through May 31, involving an estimated 2.8 million volunteers across the country. Tampa Bay Watch sees the cleanup as an important way to help clean up human-generated trash in the park as well as marine debris that floats onto the shorelines from Tampa Bay and Gulf of Mexico.

Click on a site below to register today!

Sunshine Skyway Fishing Piers, Fort De Soto Park, Tampa Bay Watch, Weedon Island Preserve, Coffee Pot Bayou in St. Pete for kayakers only, Palonis Park in Tampa, & Coquina Bayside in Manatee County.

We also need one small support boat, like a skiff, to aid kayakers at the Coffee Pot site. Click here to email Rachel if you can volunteer your boat.