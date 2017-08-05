Pioneer Days on Tampa Bay Gulf Beaches Shares Local History

Pioneer Days on Tampa Bay’s Gulf Beaches, An eyewitness account of the settlement and development of the Barrier Islands and Pass-a-Grille 1898–1940
Book By George Lizotte 
Edited with introduction and notes by Wayne Ayers  

Wayne Ayers, a local writer who has authored several books on local history. His latest has captured the essence of a bygone era.  This book takes you from Spanish fishermen to the Tocobaga Indians.   

George Lizotte was an early settler, along with Captain Zephaniah Phillips.  George pitched a tent to house workers that built his Hotel Bonhomie. This book gives a fascinating inside look at the start of the oldest tourist settlement on the west coast of Florida.  ISBN:  978-59732-151-8 

Available at Gulf Beaches Historical Museum, 115 10th Ave., St Pete Beach, 727.552.1610   Printed by Tampa Press, 401 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa, 813.253.6266  

 

