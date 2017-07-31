Pinellas County Watering Restrictions Changes Set for August 2nd

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 2, Pinellas County Utilities customers will return to a twice-per-week watering schedule following the expiration of a water shortage order issued by the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) in May. Other utilities may have stricter schedules and those customers should check with their supplier to verify watering times and days.

Due to recent rainfall in the region and recovery of water resources in the area, SWFWMD’s governing board voted to allow the modified Phase III Water Shortage Order to expire for Pinellas County and 9 other counties in the region.

For Pinellas County Utilities customers, lawn watering is limited to a twice-per-week schedule using potable, well, lake or pond sources as follows:

• Addresses ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, 8): Thursday and/or Sunday

• Addresses ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, 9): Wednesday and/or Saturday

• Addresses with mixed or no addresses, such as common areas associated with residential subdivisions: Tuesday and/or Friday

• Lawn irrigation is prohibited between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Handwatering and micro-irrigation of plants (other than lawns) can be done on any day at any time, if needed.

New lawns have a 60-day establishment period. On days 1-30, they may be watered any day of the week. During days 31-60, they may be watered three days per week. Even-numbered addresses may water only on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Odd-numbered addresses may be watered only on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Customers are encouraged to follow these tips provided by UF/IFAS Pinellas County

Extension:

• Water only when plants or lawns start to wilt.

• Consider using soil moisture sensors in line with your irrigation system to automatically gauge water needs and operate sprinkler timers.

• If mowing is necessary, increase mowing height to the highest setting to reduce stress on lawns. The lower the cut, the less drought resistant the lawn will be over time.

• Make sure irrigation systems are operating at peak performance by checking and clearing filters in the system.

• Clean and properly direct sprinkler heads.

• Do not use fertilizer during dry conditions because it increases a lawn’s thirst for water.

• Remove weeds to lessen competition for available water.

• Use mulch to keep moisture near roots of plants.

Over time, these steps will help improve the health of customers’ lawns and landscapes and

make them more drought-tolerant.

Pinellas County Utilities encourages water conservation at all times for its customers. For tips about how customers can conserve water around their homes, visit www.pinellascounty.org/utilities/water-conservation.htm.

Customers using reclaimed water provided by Pinellas County Utilities should follow the reclaimed water restrictions found at www.pinellascounty.org/utilities/reclaim-irrigation.htm.

For more detailed information about watering restrictions, call Customer Service at (727) 464-4000 or visit www.pinellascounty.org/utilities/water-restrict.htm.

Information courtesy of Pinellas County.