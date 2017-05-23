Pinellas County Residents Invited to 8th Annual Community Conversation

• Event to be hosted at the St. Petersburg College, Seminole Campus

• Citizens able to submit questions live via blog, social media, telephone and in-person

Residents are invited to join the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners and the County Administrator in a Community Conversation to discuss county services and important topics live on June 15.

The public meeting will take place from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at St. Petersburg College- Seminole campus, in the University Partnership Center Digitorium, 9200 113th St. N., Seminole. It will be preceded by a Meet and Greet from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

There are five ways to participate in the conversation:

Be part of the live audience at the St. Petersburg College- Seminole campus.

Watch it live and blog on www.pinellascounty.org/CommunityConversation. The blog opens in advance for questions on Wednesday, June 14, at 9 a.m.

Watch it and ask questions on Pinellas County’s Facebook or post on Twitter and Instagram accounts using #pinellascc.

Call (888) 409-5380 to listen and ask questions.

Watch on PCC-TV (Spectrum Channel 637, WOW! Channel 18 or Frontier Channel 44) and SPC-TV (Spectrum Channel 636, WOW! Channel 19 or Frontier Channel 47).

Citizen comments are encouraged as part of the conversation with Pinellas County Commissioners: Chair Janet C. Long, Vice Chair Kenneth T. Welch, Charlie Justice, Dave Eggers, Pat Gerard, John Morroni, and Karen Williams Seel, and County Administrator Mark S. Woodard. The conversation will be moderated by Al Ruechel of Bay News 9.

For more information about Community Conversation, including links to resources about the county’s strategic plan and the citizen survey, visit www.pinellascounty.org/CommunityConversation or call (727) 464-3000.