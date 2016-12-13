Pinellas County Animal Services Pet Pictures with Santa

Pinellas County Animal Services is kicking off the holiday season with Santa Claus and Captain Barky on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 12450 Ulmerton Road in Largo. Santa will be available for pictures for a $5 donation to the Animal Welfare Trust Fund.

Pet owners can bring their pets to the shelter to have their picture taken with Santa. A professional photographer will be on hand to take the family portraits for $5, with the proceeds going to the Animal Welfare Trust Fund, which helps care for animals in need. Those who adopt on Dec. 17 will receive the pet portrait free of charge.

During the event, Animal Services is waiving adoption fees on large breed dogs and any dog over 25 lbs. A list of adoptable dogs and cats is available at www.pinellascounty.org/animalservices.

Animal Services will also host a raffle with a suggested donation of $1 for residents. The prizes include gift baskets for large breed dogs, cats and small breed dogs. The winners will be announced on Monday, Dec. 19.

All adoptable dogs and cats receive a medical checkup, spaying/neutering, vaccinations, internal and external parasite control, heartworm tests, feline leukemia testing and microchipping, valued at $200.

Pinellas County Animal Services is located at 12450 Ulmerton Road in Largo. Regular hours of operation are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., with the adoption center closing at 5:30 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and services include adoptions. Rabies vaccinations are administered on Thursdays from 1 – 4 p.m. The facility is closed on all Pinellas County holidays.

For information on how to adopt, donate or volunteer, join Pinellas County Animal Services on Facebook. To learn more about the shelter, visit www.pinellascounty.org/animalservices or call (727) 582-2600.