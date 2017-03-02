Pinellas Consumer Protection Week Starts Friday March 3rd

Pinellas County residents have a week long opportunity to get important information about avoiding identity theft, protecting their privacy, managing money and debt, and steering clear of frauds and scams.

Pinellas County Consumer Protection is inviting residents to take part in National Consumer Protection Week, from Monday, March 6, to Friday, March 10. The consumer protection office will hold events that entire week throughout Pinellas County with an early bonus event being held on Friday, March 3, to kick off the week.

Consumer Protection Week is an annual, national campaign designed to inform residents about individual consumer rights and provide the knowledge to make informed decisions on various consumer-related topics, such as avoiding identity theft when filing taxes. Events will include public presentations and information booths with resources on protecting online privacy, managing personal finances and avoiding scams. All events are open to the public and free of charge.



Friday, March 3

Kickoff Event: ABC Action News (Channel 28) Phone Bank

9 – 10 a.m.

Investigators will answer consumer questions live on the air.



Monday, March 6

Enoch Davis Center, 1111 18th Ave. S., St. Petersburg

8 a.m. – noon

Information booth with free consumer resources

Tuesday, March 7

Largo Library, 120 Central Park Drive, Largo

1 – 4 p.m.

Information booth with free consumer resources

Wednesday, March 8

Shredding Event, On Top of the World, East Activity Center, 2069 World Parkway E., Clearwater

9 – 11 a.m.

FREE Shredding Services by PROSHRED

On Top of the World, East Activity Center, 2069 World Parkway East, Clearwater

9:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Presentations by Pinellas County Consumer Protection and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and free raffle prize

Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport

2 – 3 p.m.

Wheel of Knowledge educational game with Gulfport Police Department

Thursday, March 9

Tarpon Springs Library, 138 E. Lemon St., Tarpon Springs

12:30 – 2 p.m.

Information booth with free consumer resources

2 – 3 p.m.

Wheel of Knowledge educational game with Officer John Ulrich, Tarpon Springs Police Department



Friday, March 10

Annual Law Day at Pinellas Park High School

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Pinellas Park High School students and staff only

For more information on these events and for tips about making smarter decisions in the marketplace, assistance with a consumer issue or to check the complaint history of a business, call Pinellas County Consumer Protection at (727) 464-6200 or visit www.pinellascounty.org/consumer.