Real Estate: Land Value and Pricing Your Pinellas Beach Home

Advice: Real Estate By Jim Beggins – “Property Wizard”: Why Beach Talks?

Pinellas barrier island real estate is “sloppy.” Inventory is very low and buyers are selective. In our last issue we spoke of the “housing prisoner’s dilemma.” People need to sell while others need to buy. Both sides seem to be stuck. Every day I speak with sellers who want to sell but most need to buy also. There are numerous solutions once we know your personal situation. Our weekly “Beach Talks” address all of these barrier Island concerns. Now you can join us online each Tues. from 4-5PM or come in person to 5050 Gulf Blvd. in St. Pete Beach. Go to C21Wizard.com. No log in requested. I have the same confusion about our beach market that I had before the 2005 downturn. Low inventory, multiple offers, interest rate uncertainty, flood insurance challenges, buyer reluctance and increasing rental rates all affect your decision to sell or buy, as well as the price you charge. Real estate bubbles in major world markets can move to our local market or maybe they won’t. Our U.S. economy has been on life support since 2008. Confusion makes most of us do nothing but wait. This may be a poor decision for your family. “Since no one knows the top or the bottom of the market, forget about buying or selling there”. Get the facts from an agent you trust and decide what to do. Sell, buy, rent or wait.

When you are selling or buying in our 16 little beach towns you should consider beach differences. The main difference between beach and mainland properties is the price of the home site…the land! On the mainland lot prices are much lower than those on our barrier islands. An informed consumer makes the selling or buying process easier and more profitable.

There are many home evaluation sites to check prices. I’ve found www.Smarthome price.com has the best analytics to determine market price. Since the internet does not know all of your personal business, don’t count on any one site for accurate value. One of our 400+ “trusted advisors” will show you 15 comparables to your unique property to put you in charge of your pricing decision. This exclusive Strategic Pricing Analysis can be provided with no obligation or cost to you. Contact us for yours.

All the best, Jim “Property Wizard” Beggins, Broker, CENTURY 21Beggins Enterprises, with 13 offices and 400 agents serving Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota Counties. Since most opinions about real estate can be supported with facts. I will inform you to the best of my ability so you can unconfuse the facts to your personal advantage. I think I can use my “hands on” experience in Florida real estate since 1970 to achieve your desired outcome. Please let me know how I’m doing. mailto:jimbeggins@c21be.com 727 254 8144 Cell. Call, text or email with any questions.