PARADISE SUMMER STYLE 

Is your wardrobe Florida-fashion friendly? With humidity and temperatures on the rise, you’ll want to stock up on rayon and natural fibers or cotton in loose, flowing designs that look good for day or night.

A new look isn’t complete without a refreshed color and cut. After the beach, stop in at London Hair & Spa or Salon Mimi for a new summer hairstyle that’s easy to maintain.

Cha Cha Fashion

For women, it’s all about easy breezy beach dresses, stripes, tropical florals and cold shoulder tops (off the shoulder or peek-a-boo) with a touch of boho and the perfect shade hat. For the guys, you can’t go wrong with a Tommy Bahama or Guy Harvey shirt, shorts and Teva sandals (day) or loafers (night).

We caught up on what’s in style with Beverly Williamson, owner of Corey Avenue’s Annabel’s, a St. Pete Beach fixture for forty years. “Florida has a style all of its own, full of color from coral to cobalt blue,” says the fashionista whose shop features dresses, tops, capris, shoes, accessories and more.

“Look for an island vibe and tropical floral this summer from designers such as Jams, Color Me Cotton in tailored flowing designs. Long necklaces complement the long sundresses, while Lindsay- Phillips sexy flip-flops with interchangeable snap on adornments (Switch-Flops) are all the rage,” adds Williamson.

Annabelle’s also carries Clara SunWoo (seen on The Today Show on Kathie Lee and Hoda) in lilac, purple and coral, perfect for cocktail nights on the Gulf with their breathable fabrics that pack easily into a carry-on for summer vacays.

Sensational Swimsuits

For swimsuits, look for single pieces and double, with skirts or skimpy, depending on your preference for a racy paddleboarding practical swimsuit or a country club pool bathing suit. You’ll see off-the-shoulder, crop and halter tops in white, stripes, with tassels, ruffles, laced sidings, with sheer or netting rule the runways for peek-a-boo skin.

One shoulder wraps and plunging neckline one-piece suits as well as string bikinis will be seen on all the pretty young ladies this summer. Popular colors and designs include yellow, animal prints, tropical floral, tie-dye, chevron stripes, global ethnics, scarf prints, ombre or geometrics.

For cover-ups and swimsuits, check out the local surfshops, Swim & Play, Reno Beach Surfshop, Swim N Sport, Cerulean Blue, Wings, Two Coconuts Swimwear and Fashion Swimwear.

Customized Swimwear

Want a custom suit that’s figure flattering? Seamstress Priscilla Kidder sells her maillots, swim tops and bottoms on ETSY and through her website www.be-bops.com (727-510-4934).

Her Be-Bops Custom Swimwear comes in multiple solid colors and hip prints, from 70s disco to 80s retro and everything in between including polka-dots, houndstooth, florals and a divine navy blue bikini with anchor buttons on the front of the waistband. Her diva Kini is her best-selling design and she also offers a Playsuit version with swim shorts bottoms and the three way waistband for a slimming design that can be worn folded down for a skirted bottom look, scrunched up for a high-waisted retro look or as a one-piece bathing suit.

Article by Nanette Wiser