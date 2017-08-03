Old Salt Ladies Fishing Tournament Moves to Treasure Island

For the 29th consecutive year, Old Salt Fishing Foundation is pleased to present the Ladies Inshore/Offshore Fishing Tournament. The ladies tournament has raised over $150,000 in charitable proceeds. This year, and for the past 8 years, proceeds from the tournament benefit the work of the Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation. New this year, the venue has changed. We are excited to announce that this years event will be hosted by the beautiful Club at Treasure Island. We are looking forward to this new partnership and hope to gain lady anglers and support for the cause.

The Old Salt Ladies Inshore/Offshore Fishing Tournament provides a collegial & competitive angling experience for hundreds of lady anglers each year. The host venue is spectacular, the prize packages are healthy and the opportunity to raise money for the battle against ovarian cancer provide more than enough reason for these anglers to be a part of this tournament.

Tournament Details

What: Inshore & offshore, ladies only, fishing tournament

When: September 7 & 9, 2017

Where: The Club at Treasure Island, 400 Treasure Island Causeway, Treasure Island, FL 33706

Who: Lady anglers from across West Central Florida

The Rest

Entry: Online – $55 (Members) or $75 (Non Members, Onsite – $65 (Members) or $85 (Non Members)

Species: Red Grouper, Gag Grouper, Snapper, Kingfish, Sea Trout, Redfish (photo release), Snook (photo release), Flounder & Sheepshead

Payouts: 1st Place – $500; 2nd Place – $300; 3rd Place – $200 (per species)

Capts. Party: 6:30pm September 7th

Weigh-In: 4-5pm Saturday September 9th

Tournament Website: CLICK HERE

Old Salt Fishing Foundation