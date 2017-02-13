Neptune Grill Turns Six: Zeus Dines Here; So Should You!

Opened on January 11th, 2011 by Gus Vartsakis (you know him from Skidders), Neptune Grill is one of eclectic Gulfport’s star dining attractions, serving some of the best Greek cuisine this side of Mykonos. His lovely daughter Dia Vartsakis is co-owner, managing the restaurant with grace, humor and wit.

Across from the Gulfport Casino, this family owned and operated restaurant just celebrated their sixth-year anniversary. With a beautiful view of Boca Ciega Bay, you can enjoy casual dining indoors and out (dog-friendly), sports on TV, cocktail bar, craft beers, good wine & happy hour 1-6 pm ($3 wells/house wine; $2.25 Bud Light draft); Margarita Monday ($3 house/all day), ½ price Wine Bottle Thursday and Sunday happy hour prices all day ($3 Bloody Mary/Mimosa).

Check out the kid’s menu, build a burger Tuesday, Taco Wednesday, Sunday brunch 11 am – 3 pm (crab benedict, Greek omelet) and an early bird special daily (3-5:30 pm, except holidays) and live music Friday/Saturday with Hector on Thursday.

Executive Chef Tony Papantoniou prepares every dish cooked to order, using the freshest and finest ingredients to purvey delectable Mediterranean/Greek dishes (saganaki, gyro, pastitio, moussaka, chicken souvlaki, Greek salad, hummus, spinach pie) seafood, filet mignon, lamb chops, pastas and chicken plus gluten-free and vegetarian options. Save room for baklava and rice pudding.

With great service, you’ll feel pampered and well-fed and welcomed by the local patrons. Kind of like Florida’s cheers, Neptune Grille is the “the restaurant & bar where everyone knows your name.”

If you want an authentic and enjoyable meal, refreshing beverage, and an amazing time, Neptune Grill has a stool waiting for you!

Who knows, you may become a regular too and meet Zeus, the king of canines.

Article by Nanette Wiser

Neptune Grill, 5501 Shore Blvd. South Gulfport, FL 33707

727-623-4823 www.neptunegrillgulfport.com/

Monday – Thursday 11:00 am- 9:00 pm

Friday & Saturday 11:00 am- 10:00 pm

Sunday 11:00 am – 7:30 pm