More Floridians Preparing for a Hurricane

Hurricane Season Hurricane season officially begins June 1st, but we have already seen one named storm. Officials predict this will be an active year. The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) hurricane forecast predicts: Named Storms: 11 – 17

Hurricanes: 5 – 9

Major Hurricanes (category 3 or higher): 2 – 4

Based on AAA findings, if a named storm were to cause evacuation warnings, one- fifth (18%) of Floridians would not leave their homes. However, of those who would evacuate, more than half (58%) say they would only leave for a category three hurricane or greater.

“While it’s sad it took a devastating storm like Hurricane Matthew to wake residents up, it’s encouraging to see more people planning ahead,” said Doug Iannarelli, Regional Director, AAA Insurance. “Now is the time to begin making preparations for hurricane season. Part of that preparation includes having a storm kit, evacuation plan, and proper insurance coverage, which includes flood insurance. Every home is in a flood zone, whether you live near the coast or not.”

Flood Disaster Facts

Floods are the number one disaster in the United States. Homes in low risk zones account for nearly 20 percent of flood claims every year. Just two inches of water in a 2,000 square foot home, can cause as much as $21,000 or more in damage. However, nearly two in three (67%) Floridians do not have flood insurance, which is separate from homeowners insurance. A ‘preferred risk’ flood insurance policy costing less than a dollar a day will cover $100,000 in structural damage and $40,000 for damage to contents inside the home.

View AAA Flood Facts

“The majority of residents in Florida do not know there is normally a 30-day waiting period for a new flood policy to take effect,” said Josh Carrasco, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If you wait until a storm is named and heading your direction, you will be too late. Now is a great time to check with your insurance agent to ensure you are covered before the busy storm season begins.”

Check the flood risk in your neighborhood