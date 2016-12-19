Membership: The Perfect Last Minute Gift

LOWRY PARK ZOO:

Individual, Couple and Family Passes available. All passes include one free guest admission. Get yours today at http://www.lowryparkzoo.org/involvement/join.

Benefits

Unlimited admissions for all members (no blockout days) for 12 full months from the date of purchase.

One free guest with each membership.

Unlimited access to our 2016 seasonal event series (new Sunset Celebration, ​new ​Creatures of the Night and new Christmas in the Wild).

Preferred parking (based on availability).

Discounts on Zoo dining, shopping and education programs.

Discounts on separate ticket events.

Invitations to special member-only events.

$5 off admission for visiting friends and relatives.

Free or discounted admission to over 150 zoos and aquariums in the U.S. and SWAPtember privileges (see below for details).

*Membership accounts must contain at least one adult member. Family Plus children are dependents between the ages of 3 and 17. Memberships include one guest privilege. Guest add-on’s can be purchased for $40 at the Zoo’s Member Relations window with proof of membership, or by calling (813) 935-8552 ext. 0. Cardholder must accompany guest. Prices subject to change without notice.

Information courtesy of Lowry Park Zoo.

FLORIDA AQUARIUM

Annual Passes available for 1-8 people ranging in price from $60-$205. Get your Florida Aquarium Annual Pass today at http://www.flaquarium.org/annual-pass/purchase-annual-pass-membership.aspx.

Benefits

* Primary members, those listed on your membership card, are limited to members of a single household. Primary members must be 16 years of age or older and provide photo ID.

Information courtesy of The Florida Aquarium.

MOTE MARINE LAB AND AQUARIUM

Mote offers annual passes for 1-12 individuals for one or two years starting at $60. Please call 941-388-4441 ext. 373 to purchase a gift membership.

Benefits

Admission with your guests to Mote Aquarium for one year.

Reciprocal benefits granting Mote Members discounted admission to more than 100 zoos, aquariums and gardens across the country and in Canada and Mexico. Download our reciprocal list here.

Exclusive special events for Mote Members during Member Appreciation Month every September.

Discounts on most purchases at Mote Aquarium gift shops, on education programs (including summer camps and family programs), on children’s birthday parties, Breakfast at Mote for adults and on the Sarasota Bay Explorers boat cruise.

Complimentary admission to the annual Special Lecture Series. The Special Lecture Series is an evening lecture series featuring renowned scientists and experts speaking on many fascinating marine-related topics. Lectures are normally scheduled between March and April.

Subscription to Mote publications: Mote E-News (a monthly e-mail newsletter of Mote happenings) and Mote Magazine (a printed publication covering the stories of Mote’s sea science research).

Early registration for Mote summer camps.

Your Mote Membership is 100% tax-deductible!

Information Courtesy of Mote Marine Lab and Aquarium.

CLEARWATER MARINE AQUARIUM

CMA offers memberships for 1-20 individuals starting at $50. Purchase a membership today at https://tickets.seewinter.com/.

Benefits:

Free general admission to Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Discounts on boat tours, kids camps, birthday parties and other events

Invitations to Member Only events

10% discount in the gift shop

Membership discounts on camps only apply to members at the family of 4 level or greater.

Information courtesy of Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

THE DALI

The Dali offers museum memberships for individuals ($50), couples ($80) and families ($100). Get your today at http://thedali.org/get-involved/membership-2/.

Benefits

Unlimited FREE admission! Skip the lines and visit anytime.

FREE parking (as space available).

Invitations to private exhibition receptions.

Preview days to view exhibits before they open to the public.

Private shopping events.

Special discounts just for members at select local merchants.

Free or discounted tours, films and other programming.

15% discount in The Dali Museum Store.

10% discount at Café Gala.

Monthly membership e-newsletter.

A $5 admissions discount for guests accompanying members.

Reciprocal free admission to select museums and attractions.

Information courtesy of The Dali.

MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS

MFA St. Pete offers memberships for individuals and families starting at $60. Purchase yours today at http://mfastpete.org/join/membership/.

Holiday Offer: MFA St. Pete is offering 1/2 OFF for NEW members only! Contact MFA St. Pete Member Services at (727) 896-2667, ext. 248for more information about getting your 2017 membership today!

Individual Pass Benefits:

Free admission every day of the week

Reciprocal admission to all Southeastern (SERM) museums

10% Discount in the Museum Store

10% Discount in the MFA Café

Access to new gallery openings in advance of opening to the public

Exclusive invitations to special exhibitions, concerts, lectures, programs and events

Discounts on ticketed events, workshops and lecture series

Quarterly issues of the MFA Member magazine MOSAIC

Weekly electronic news of upcoming activities in MFA HAPPENINGS

Priority for volunteer opportunities in Museum programs and projects

Access and use of the Museum’s art reference library

Information courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg.

THE RINGLING

The Ringling offers museums memberships for individuals ($75), couples ($125), and family ($135). Purchase yours today at https://www.ringling.org/general-membership.

Benefits

One year of unlimited free Admission

Priority entrance via Member Service Desk

Free Admission to Thursday Art After 5

Free Admission to Ringling by the Bay

Free Admission to Joseph’s Coat Turrell Skyspace Sunset Experience

Free Ca’ d’Zan tours of the first and second floors

Invitations to exclusive Members Preview events

15% discount at Museum restaurants and cafés

10% discount on Museum store purchases

50% discount on Ca’ d’Zan Private Places tours

Member for a Day guest passes for a reduced rate of $15

Discounts on select classes, programs, and ticketed events

Members only travel opportunities

Subscription to The Ringling magazine and The Ringling e-newsletters

Information courtesy of The Ringling Museum.

MOSI

The Museum of Science and Industry offers dual, 5-pack and 8-pack memberships. Purchase yours today at http://www.mosi.org/members/.

Benefits

FREE parking at MOSI

FREE admission to more than 250 ASTC science centers

FREE or DISCOUNTED admission to multiple local attractions

FREE admission to The Florida Aquarium and Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo during Swaptember

10% off every purchase in the ELEMENTS Gift Shop and Everything’s Fresh SM Café

Café DISCOUNTS on MOSI Science Camps, birthday parties, and education programs

DISCOUNTED admission to more than 200 children’s museums nationwide

EXCLUSIVE pricing on special events

Special Member pricing for special engagement exhibitions and IMAX ® films

films 25% off guest admission to MOSI

Information courtesy of MOSI.

ST. PETERSBURG MUSEUM OF HISTORY

St. Petersburg Museum of History offers memberships for individuals and families starting at $50. Get a gift membership today at http://spmoh.com/get-involved/membership/.

Benefits

Admission to museum exhibitions, and archival library with membership card.

Invitations for you and a guest for previews, receptions, programs, parties, workshops and special events.

Periodic membership newsletter and activities calendar.

Schedule of upcoming classes and workshops.

Information courtesy of St. Petersburg Museum of History.