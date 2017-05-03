Maykel Wood Carving Art Gallery

Hidden next to Gigi’s on 107th Avenue in Treasure Island is a remarkable little gallery full of one-of-a-kind, hand-carved and hand-painted furnishings, home décor and gift items with a terrific beachy theme at incredibly affordable prices. Hidden next to Gigi’s on 107th Avenue in Treasure Island is a remarkable little gallery full of one-of-a-kind, hand-carved and hand-painted furnishings, home décor and gift items with a terrific beachy theme at incredibly affordable prices.

Hand-Carved Furnishings with coastal themes, Artistic locally-made Gifts and unique décor items ‘To Enjoy Forever.’

It’s a family owned and operated Art Gallery where Local Artists have exclusive exhibitions – their purpose is to promote local art, bringing the paradise style into local homes and helping visitors to leave with a piece of our area. Maykel Medina is the main artist and owner, a self-taught local artist originally from Cuba. His art pieces are reflect his passion for art, wood and animals. His creations are part of local, national and international art lovers’ collections. He includes his acrylic paintings and carvings in wall art, indoor and outdoor self-standing sculptures, furniture and murals. In the artist words “God has blessed my hands, that’s why I give the Glory of my creations to him.”

In the showroom you will find wood carvings – paintings – glass – photography and functional art (hand-made furniture with acrylic paintings) The look is coastal and abstract, contemporary or chabby chic. Showroom hours are Mon – Fri 11am – 2:45pm and 3:30 – 7pm.

In addition to offering unique art at reproduction prices, Maykel also invites custom art, furniture, picture frames, and even refinishing services. Maykel and Yaimara, (pronounced “Jaimara”) invite you to visit the showroom, meet the artists, enjoy the art, get ideas or even to plan a project. Check out their website www.maykelwoodcarving.com and friend them on Facebook www.facebook.com/MaykelWood Carvings to get details on their next artist reception.

Maykel Wood Carving Art Gallery

107 107th Ave., Treasure Island 33706