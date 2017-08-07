Madfish- Family Owned Restaurant on St. Pete Beach

Madfish – Mad About Steak, Too by Peter Roos • Photos by Tropical Focus Photography

Chef Oliver and his sister Ella have had “an amazing season” at MadFish, by all accounts. The siblings have invested a great deal in the property in the two years since they took charge. They have turned the shiny diner into an environment diners seem to really love, and the exterior has transformed into an elegant, yet comfy dining patio that retains a beachy feel.

Ella said the November issue of Paradise NEWS with Chef Oliver’s photo on the cover (which they still give away copies of at the restaurant) helped kick-off a terrific winter season that only started to soften when the rains began in June. Ella’s dad said they knew how effective Paradise NEWS had been for them as literally hundreds of diners had told them they had sworn they’d never eat there again until they read the glowing reviews in Paradise NEWS last fall.

The cover photo of Chef Oliver with a wine glass has since wrapped a FREE Beach Ride van that frequently drops visitors at the shiny looking diner on the beach side at 5200 Gulf Blvd., right next to the round hotel in St. Pete Beach.

In their November 2016 Paradise NEWS cover story we were careful to emphasize Chef Oliver’s steak cooking prowess, as the family bought the MadFish name from a prior operator. Online and in-person reviews rave not only about the seafood items offered, but the steaks as well, especially the Chateaubriand for two, the Ribeye, and the Chef Oliver’s Beef Wellington. According to Ella, almost 70% of MadFish sales this season was from Oliver’s prized steaks rather than seafood.

MadFish was consistently in the top 5 favorites out of more than a hundred in St. Pete Beach on Tripadvisor averaging 4.5 stars on almost 500 reviews. MadFish has also been rated 4.5 and above on over 200 Yelp reviews since February.

Early bird dinners offered from 4-5 pm include:

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts 6.95

Madfish Mussels 8.95

Beef Tenderloin Brochette 13.95

Blackened Chicken Pasta 10.95

Grouper Picatta 13.95

Shrimp & Scallop Skewer 11.95

Fresh Salmon 11.95

Drunken Island Shrimp Scampi 10.95

Find the menu online at www.madfishonline.com or just call (727) 360-9200 for reservations. Please tell them you read about them in Paradise NEWS.