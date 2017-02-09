Local Bay Vista Fundamental Student Gives Back to SPPD

“You even have queso!” The officer exclaimed in appreciation of the taco bar fixings spread on a center conference table that was typically used to discuss details of serious crimes. Today was a bright spot in what can be a dark and intense world for Sergeant Kevin Haemmelmann and his team in the Major Crimes Unit of the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Savannah Walker, 9 year old Bay Vista Fundamental student, explained that her neighbor in St. Pete Beach and Shells Restaurant had donated the tasty cheese dip as part of her Taco Tuesday luncheon which now covered that same conference table. Fourth grader, Savannah Walker, put lunch together for the officers as part of an annual community service project for school. Her motivation, she states so simply. “Can you imagine our world without them? There would be no one to fight the bad guys. “ So on Tuesday, January 10th, Savannah Walker, with the help of her mother, grandmother and numerous donors from the greater St. Petersburg community, served the twenty plus detectives an elaborate taco bar for lunch in their office.

Savannah, a fourth grader, is required once a year by her Gifted Studies teachers, Darcy Webb and Lori Bjostad, to do a community service project. The Walker family gladly embraces this annual project of giving, having done it with their two older children as well. “They are creating a tradition of giving to the community you live in and instilling the tradition that you can make a very real difference. As parents, we love seeing our kids get outside of themselves. They identify a need they are passionate about and we figure out a way to help them help others ,” says Savannah’s mother in praise of the Bay Vista Elementary tradition.

Savannah’s grandmother, Louise Redfearn, who recently relocated to the area from Utah jumped right in to help her granddaughter and added, “It was great to give back to people who give so much and to put a smile on their face when they work in a challenging line of work.” Savannah asked for taco bar donations in a short video that she posted on her mother’s Facebook page. “I raised $75 and people from all over St. Pete gave me ingredients for the bar. I even had enough [money]to buy them a nice Publix cake!” The family adds that the community seemed excited to give something small but very tangible to the officers.

The detectives seemed to not only enjoy the tacos and , but also truly enjoyed being appreciated by the community. To this end, they thanked Savannah in a way that only they could. On February 2nd, they pulled into her driveway in their armored vehicle with sirens and lights blaring. The whole neighborhood gladly surrounded the vehicle in a surprise celebration as they presented Savannah with a plaque, purchased with voluntary donations from the unit, and bestowed her with the title of “Honorary Detective.” Later that evening, Savannah leaned in to her dad and asked, “ Can we do this every month?” The lesson learned, yet again, is that when one gives, one often gets quite a bit in return.