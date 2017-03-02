Live A Sustainable Lifestyle Course

What you consume and how you live can save the planet.  Find out how to make a difference at the Sustainable Floridians SM certificate training course (March 25 to April 29; 9-noon) at the Extension office, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo.

The five classes feature topics such as water and energy conservation, consumerism and food systems.  The course is $125 per participant and includes classes, book rental fees, access to webinars and facility tours related to the course content. Participants will visit a water reclamation plant and a local solar contractor facility.

UF/IFAS Extension is also offering a recommended prerequisite called Sustainability: A First Look. The single class will be held on Saturday, March 11, from 9 am – 2 pm, and is a basic overview of sustainability issues. FYI: :https://sustainablefloridians2017.eventbrite.com.

 

