LIADO: Where Guests Come As Strangers and Leave As Friends Say ciao to LIADO, The Italian-American Women of Today, a local club that celebrates everything Italian. That’s amore to our ears!

On Feb. 18 (11:30 am – 10 pm) & Feb.19 (11:30 am – 7 pm) you can help them celebrate LIADO’s 13th Annual San Gennaro Festa at the Safety Harbor Marina (110 Veterans Memorial Lane next to Safety Harbor Spa). www.LiadoSanGennaroFesta.com.

This Italian adventure features Italian specialty foods (zeppole, cannoli, pizzelle and more), the LIADO cultural heritage booth, bocce ball, live music and fun for the whole family. There’s even a cannoli-eating contest for your hungry husband!

Founded on April 29, 1993 with a charter membership of 29 Italian-American women, LIADO promotes a positive and realistic image of Italians and Italian-Americans, as well as to preserve our Italian Heritage, traditions and values. Today they have an active membership of more than 170 women who celebrate these traditions through their social and cultural programs and fundraising activities, such as LIADO’s San Gennaro Festa.

They help fund and assist students in achieving their goals of higher education through the LIADO Scholarship Program and provide financial support to several charitable organizations in our community. Membership in LIADO is open to all women 18 years and older with Italian ancestry.

If you want to reaffirm and rediscover your Italian heritage, by all means join LIADO, the only one hundred percent Italian women’s organization of its kind in the State of Florida. Take part in their meetings and events, have fun and celebrate your Italian heritage.

LIADO, The Italian-American Women of Today ​ 727-422-2626

P.O. Box 7487, Clearwater FL 33758-7487 • www.liado.net