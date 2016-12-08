LAST CALL for St. Petersburg Preservation Awards Nominees

/0 Comments/in , , /by
It’s time for SPP’s preservation awards! Do you have a favorite renovated home that is special to your St. Pete neighborhood? Do you frequent a St. Pete business, restaurant or brew pub
located in a renovated historic building or one that has been carefully maintained over the years? If the answer is yes, then submit an award nomination for that home or building! Click here to get the simple to fill out form!

We have tried to make the nomination process simple and anybody may submit a nomination – the building owner; a neighbor or other person appreciative of the building; an architect or contractor who worked on the building or perhaps your neighborhood association!

Now is the time to submit a nomination as December 16th is the deadline. The winners, selected by a multi-judge panel, will be announced at an awards celebration on February 8 in the 1929 St. Petersburg Woman’s Club on beautiful Snell Isle (save the date on your calendar).

Click here to open the Award Nomination Form. For more information about the SPP awards, click here.
You might also like
Frank T. Hurley Jr. – A Pass-a-Grille Treasure
The Happy Dentist: Dr. Elena Gutu
2016 Spring Break Waterfront Festival Brings in Big Money for Madeira Beach
Water Conservation Tips from the City of Clearwater
St. Petersburg Preservation Awards Honor 17 Community 2014 Winners
Volunteers Needed for the 2016 John's Pass Seafood Festival
The Armed Forces History Museum to Cease Operations
Treasured Tales - Treasure Salvors
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *