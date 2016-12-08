LAST CALL for St. Petersburg Preservation Awards Nominees

It’s time for SPP’s preservation awards! Do you have a favorite renovated home that is special to your St. Pete neighborhood? Do you frequent a St. Pete business, restaurant or brew publocated in a renovated historic building or one that has been carefully maintained over the years? If the answer is yes, then submit an award nomination for that home or building!to get the simple to fill out form!

We have tried to make the nomination process simple and anybody may submit a nomination – the building owner; a neighbor or other person appreciative of the building; an architect or contractor who worked on the building or perhaps your neighborhood association!

Now is the time to submit a nomination as December 16th is the deadline. The winners, selected by a multi-judge panel, will be announced at an awards celebration on February 8 in the 1929 St. Petersburg Woman’s Club on beautiful Snell Isle (save the date on your calendar).