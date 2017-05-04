Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing! Seminar – May 20-21, 2017

Women, men and teens are invited to tackle fishing skills at the Clearwater/Tampa Bay “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” University on May 20-21 at MarineMax, 18025 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater 33764.

Hosted by the nonprofit organization, the weekend conservation-minded university offers classroom presentations by Betty Bauman/Fishing Basics/Conservation and Capt. Stewart Ames/Tampa Bay Fishing Techniques, followed by hands-on skill practice and an optional charter fishing trip on Sunday.

Hands-on-skill practice may include releasing, knot tying, dehooking, lures and more. On Sunday is an optional charter fishing trip. Ladies have the option to register a male guest and/or teens to include the whole family. Eight thousand women have graduated.

Featured on national network television and more, the series is supported by major partners including ACR Electronics, Recreational Fishing & Boating Foundation, Mercury, Ranger Boats, Magic Tilt Trailers, Penn, and Fish Florida. Annual sponsors are Humminbird, Minn Kota, Freedom Boat Club, Coastal Conservation Association, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, Savage Gear/Okuma, Treasure Cay Beach, Marina & Golf Resort, Sunrise Resort & Marina, AFTCO/Guy Harvey, Future Angler Foundation, Seaguar and Power-Pole. Local sponsor is MarineMax, headquartered in Clearwater with 62 locations in the U.S. and vacations in the British Virgin Islands.

Registration includes instruction, use of equipment and hands-on training. Fishing is additional. No equipment or experience is necessary.

Information on the host facility, MarineMax, is at www.marinemax.com.

LLGF schedule:

May 20-21 – Clearwater FL Inshore/Bay Seminar weekend

June 17-18 – Keys Fishing Adventure Islamorada, Anyone Can Win Tournament

July 29-30 – Homosassa Scalloping

Sept. 9-10 – Northeast Florida Seminar weekend St. Augustine

Oct. 20-22 – Keys Seminar Weekend/Islamorada

Nov. 17-19 – Everglades/Chokoloskee Adventure

International Adventures:

May 16-21 – Havana Cuba Fishing/Snorkeling

Contact: LLGF, phone 954-475-9068, fax 954-474-7299,

Email: fish@ladiesletsgofishing.com

Website: www.ladiesletsgofishing.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ladiesletsgofishing