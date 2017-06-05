June & July 2017 Astrology by Sarah Lyons

June:

Fiery Mars visits emotional Cancer on the 4th for the next six weeks; and can bring moodiness and emotional frustrations to the surface! Also over indulgence will be tempting as feelings sway our judgment.

Love planet Venus enjoys stability in faithful Taurus beginning the 6th and lasting all month! Relationships feel secure and we appreciate the finer things in life.

Communication gets logical, we think fast and enjoy learning when Mercury goes home to Gemini on the 6th until the 20th! A Full Rose Moon on the 8th in Sagittarius illuminates areas of confusion; to see truth and give clarity with innovative visions.

The Summer Solstice occurs on the 21st as the Sun enters Cancer starting the summer season. Family time is fulfilling and the home becomes the hub of our universe! On the same day Mercury joins the Sun and thinking becomes more intuitive as we are sensitive to our surroundings. The New Moon in Cancer begins the lunar cycle on the 23rd with the Sun and Mercury’s influences, which creates an active and changeable energy that can truly be creative and transforming!

July:

Variety is the spice of life now as Venus visits Gemini on the 4th, our country’s 241st birthday, and stays there all month! Living in the moment and tasting what life has to offer is what keeps us happy! Thinking with our heart for the next three weeks starts on the 5th as Mercury transits loving, generous Leo. A few days later on the 9th, a Full Thunder Moon lights up the sky in serious Capricorn; sign of ambition, responsibility and position.

Difficult aspects will surely bring out situations or power plays in unexpected ways both personally and on a global level. Watch for political upsets and personal challenges but realize that you are the one in control of your own world; where your actions can make this time easier or more difficult. Mars, planet of desire, energizes romantic Leo on the 20th directing our attention to fun loving, creative activities.

And the New Moon in Leo on the 23rd begins a very powerful lunar cycle that will be perfect to begin most anything that your heart desires! Power to follow through, creative and new found opportunities with lasting yet adaptable outcomes is yours for the making now!

This is one of the best lunar cycles this year to make the most of going for what you want now! Mercury ends the month by moving into analytical Virgo on the 25th. Thinking gets cool, logical; and practical application to our plans can be an asset for growth.

GEMINI:

June: Private time enjoyed. Partner needs reassurance and fun. New cycle in finances assist as spending is needed. New values explored.

July: You are greatly favored; enjoy recreation, romance. Resources need attention. New communication can greatly improve many areas of your life.

CANCER:

June: Make the most of social activities. Focus falls on work, duties and health. Late you are energized and ready for new directions!

July: Private time is blissful. Relationships take the spotlight; solve issues and find balance. New options in finances can take you in many directions.

LEO:

June: Status is enhanced! Romance and fun take center stage! You are busy behind the scenes with new plans and taking quiet time.

July: Social invitations keep you busy! Empowerment comes at work and in health matters. You are in the driver’s seat of your dreams; create them!

VIRGO:

June: Spotlight falls on home and family areas; needs of partner. A new look at future plans as beliefs are continually modified. Awakening.

July: Career, status enhanced. Highlight on children, creativity and love. Explore inner world; dream a new direction and watch it grow into reality!

LIBRA:

June: Resources enhanced. Daily life can overwhelm; slow down. New direction in career, status with you in charge! Create and transform!

July: Enjoy travel. Focus falls on home projects; family concerns. New energy fills social calendar. Future plans get a new start. Dream big!

SCORPIO:

June: Others are agreeable. Finances take the spotlight; spend wisely. Travel and learning can take you to new places; open your mind.

July: Resources improve! Conversations are profound; daily life intense. Career can take off to new places; others assist you. Speak your truth!

SAGITTARIUS:

June: Work place is pleasant. Converse with partner; you are in the spotlight. Financial area has a new cycle of action; plan ahead.

July: Relationships are pleasurable. Income and resource area need an overhaul. Travel is likely. Legal matters lucky. Learning is an adventure!

CAPRICORN:

June: Enjoy love and fun times! Dreams, meditation reveals new direction for future. Relationships are infused with new life; beginnings.

July: You are in the spotlight and in charge as others present challenges. Job goes well. A new cycle with resources; finances looks very beneficial.

AQUARIUS:

June: Home and family time is pleasant. Friends and future plans are highlighted. A new wellness plan is likely. Work has new duties.

July: Enjoy children and hobbies. Address health issues that surface now. Relationships start a new chapter; direction, with many mutual benefits!

PISCES:

June: Enjoy siblings; chats. Career is in the spotlight; uncertain but profitable. Recreation and romance get new attention. Home life busy.

July: Pleasant home life and family time now. Social time and friendships; intense. A new wellness plan will do wonders! Work gets a new direction.

ARIES:

June: Take a trip with your partner somewhere different whether near or far! Income is enhanced. Energy renewed with home and family!

July: Career and status takes spotlight, balance with personal freedom and family needs. Pleasant conversations. Start a new hobby; have fun!

TAURUS:

June: Your popularity shines socially. Money and resources get attention. New thinking, conversations open options in all areas of your life.

July: Revelations in beliefs; education, legal areas challenged. Travel with caution. Income and work; good. Home and family bring much enjoyment!

Sarah Lyons has been providing astrological information for a lifetime; and a former president of the Astrology Association of St. Petersburg, one of the oldest groups in the United States. Available for private sessions, personal and business forecasting, lectures, parties, classes and more.