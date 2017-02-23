Join the Great American Clean Up

Pinellas County, in partnership with Keep Pinellas Beautiful, is asking for volunteers to help clean up two waterways, the Cross Bayou Canal and Joe’s Creek, on Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Volunteers will collect and bag trash from mangrove shorelines.

Volunteers will be either land-based or can participate on the water from a canoe or kayak. Volunteers can bring their own watercraft, or borrow a canoe (provided on a first-come, first-served basis).

The meeting point for the cleanup is the Pinellas County property at the intersection of 70th Avenue North and 78th Street North near the Wagon Wheel Flea Market on Park Boulevard in Pinellas Park.

Check-in for volunteers begins at 8 a.m., with trash collection taking place from 8:30 to 11 a.m. After the trash is collected, volunteers can enjoy lunch, provided by event partner American Waterworks Association – Florida Section, and enter to win giveaways. Registration is required.

Participants should wear comfortable clothing, closed-toe shoes, work gloves, a hat, sunscreen and bring a chair or towel to sit on during lunch. Trash grabbers, bags, gloves and drinking water will be provided. A water truck will also be on hand for cleaning off watercraft after coming back to shore. Participants working from watercraft will be required to wear life jackets; those borrowing watercraft will be provided life jackets.

Register online at https://2017springcbc.eventbrite.com/ by Wednesday, March 21.