Join the friendly Team of Courthouse Ambassador Volunteers

Pinellas County is in search of friendly individuals to be part of the Courthouse Ambassador volunteer program. Courthouse Ambassadors are often the first contact citizens encounter while conducting business in the Pinellas County Courthouse.

Interested county residents are invited to attend a Courthouse Ambassador recruitment gathering this Friday, June 2, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., in Studio B, located in the Pinellas County Marketing & Communications Department at 333 Chestnut St., Clearwater.

To join this dynamic team, volunteers are asked to commit to one or more four-hour shifts weekly. Friends and family members are welcome to team up and share a time slot.

Located at the Information Station in the lobby of the courthouse, Ambassadors are well trained as information representatives to meet the needs of citizens, provide directions and assist with questions concerning county departments.

Refreshments will be provided for those who attend the gathering.

Interested participants are requested to RSVP to Volunteer Coordinator Vanessa Quintana at vquintana@pinellascounty.org or by calling (727) 464-4600. Volunteer information is available at www.pinellascounty.org/volunteer or by contacting Volunteer Services at (727) 464-8477.