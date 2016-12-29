Join Pickleball on Madeira Beach

First Pickleball Meet Up of the year as part of the City’s Senior Activies kickoff. Meet at the Madeira Beach Courts located between City Hall and the Recreation Center on Rex Place every Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. No membership or fees required. Paddles and balls available for use at the Recreation Center front deask at no charge. Questions? Call the recreation center at (727) 392-0665.

