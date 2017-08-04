Jim Duprey Salon Hair Salon in St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg hairstylist and salon owner Jim Duprey excitedly gave us a tour of his beautiful new salon at 2806 16th St N. in St Petersburg. Jim had worked on the beaches for 20 years before he decided to adopt a Central Ave address near trendy downtown St. Pete.

Just as he said he was going to start slowing things down and enjoying life, he decided instead to bring things up a level. He purchased his own free-standing building in what he feels is the perfect central location for everyone, with room to expand.Jim is happy to bring back the services he has always provided on the beach including all hair services, massage and skin care.

He has been building a talented staff, including stylist Brigitte Lyn and Scott Lee Webb, as well as celebrity massage therapist Wes Olive. In September, Jim plans to add suites to the salon for skincare services and two additional hairstylists.

With over 30 years of expertise in color, hair extensions, the latest styles and cutting techniques— he’s developed a prestigious clientele including on-air talent and guests of the Home Shopping Network, and celebrities including America Ferrera, Jackie Evancho & David Foster.

Visit JimDupreySalon.com or stop by his new location at 2806 16th St. N St. Petersburg, FL. 33704 • 727.823.4427.