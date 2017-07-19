Indian Shores Breaks Ground on Streetscape Project

Mayor Patrick Soranno hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for the Indian Shores’ Gulf Boulevard Beautification Streetscape project on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. The project is funded by Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Penny for Pinellas beautification funds.

The project was streetscaped by Jonathan Toner from Terra Tectonics Design Group, Inc. The planting contract was awarded by Indian Shores to AmeriscapeUSA, Inc.

The project will take approximately three months to complete and covers the entire 2.6 miles of Indian Shores. The plantings are drought and salt tolerant and designed for the beach and sand environment.

This project is a continuation of focused improvement throughout Indian Shores, which included undergrounding of the utilities, new bus stop decals, streetlight banners, and municipal signs that feature an iconic Native American figure. The project involves more than 25 volunteers that secured over 60 easements from property owners.

Check out what the streetscaping will look like here.

Dee